Canes etch names into record books at Tom Jones Memorial 

The University of Miami track and field team returned to Gainesville this weekend for the Tom Jones Memorial, turning in a series of performances that reshaped the program’s record book.

The women’s team entered the meet ranked No. 23 in the USTFCCCA standings.

Action on the track began in the 200m, where Sean Watkins Jr. won the event in 20.88 seconds, the third-fastest time in school history. In the invitational section of the 200m, George Franks matched his personal best with a time of 20.92, fourth all-time at Miami.

In the distance events, Enrique Borrego clocked a personal-best 3:51.05 in the 1500m, moving into fifth place in program history.

In the field, Jocelyn Pringle recorded a personal-best throw of 62.68m in the women’s hammer, solidifying her No. 2 mark in school history. Freshman Adriana Kruzmane continued her strong debut season in the triple jump, reaching 13.43m to improve her hold on the third-best mark in program history.

Simultaneously at the Wake Forest Invitational, Hurricanes were still setting records.

Miami’s top performance of the weekend came from Maddie Scheier who broke her own school record in the 3000m steeplechase. She finished in 10:19.72, shaving more than 10 seconds off her previous mark set last season.

The Hurricanes will travel to Philadelphia next for the Penn Relays, which begins Thursday.