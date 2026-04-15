UM En Pointe Ballet Club prepares to bring  ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to life

From the Cheshire Cat to the Queen of Hearts, the University of Miami’s En Pointe Ballet Club is set to bring “Alice in Wonderland” to the stage on Saturday, April 18. Performances are scheduled for 4:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m. at the Lakeside Auditorium.

From choreography to costumes, the student-led production reflects both artistic creativity and extensive planning. The club, which was founded last fall, has spent weeks rehearsing while managing the logistical demands of staging a full ballet.

“We started working on it in December,” said Emily Huffman, the club’s treasurer and public relations director. “We have auditions at the beginning of the semester, and then about 10 to 12 weeks of rehearsal before the show.”

Rehearsals have required a major time commitment from both dancers and leadership. Huffman said she personally spends eight to 10 hours a week preparing for the production, which includes coordinating the venue, organizing production and helping design costumes.

“It’s a pretty all-encompassing process,” Huffman said. “We do everything from booking the venue to sewing parts of the costumes ourselves.”

While the technical side of production plays a key role, dancers are also balancing rigorous rehearsals with academic and extracurricular commitments.

Dani Vega, who plays Alice, said the cast has rehearsals with long sessions dedicated to both technique and character development.

“We prioritize rehearsals on Sundays for about four hours,” Vega said. “The first hour is class, and the last three hours are just drilling choreography.”

For Vega, preparing for the lead role goes beyond mastering choreography. The character-driven nature of “Alice in Wonderland” requires both emotional expression and technical precision.

“It’s not just about dancing as much as it is about acting,” Vega said. “She has so many emotions, so it’s been fun to channel that in rehearsals.”

The production also highlights the club’s collaborative nature, with dancers of varying experience levels coming together to create a cohesive performance. According to Vega, the club’s inclusive environment encouraged her to return to dance after stepping away.

“I saw how inclusive the club was and how it was open to everyone regardless of experience,” Vega said.

Behind the scenes, one of the biggest challenges has been managing costs. While the University provides funding for production elements such as the venue and lighting, costumes require additional creativity and fundraising.

“We have about $2,500 for the whole year for costumes,” Huffman said. “With 25 dancers and multiple roles, it doesn’t go a long way, so we reuse costumes and add accessories where we can.”

Despite these challenges, the club is using the production as an opportunity to push creative boundaries. This version of Alice in Wonderland incorporates a mix of dance styles, including contemporary, jazz and even tap.

“We’re trying to push the box a little more,” Huffman said. “It’s a really interesting variety, and it makes ballet more accessible for people who may have never seen it before.”

For both dancers and organizers, the performance represents the culmination of months of work and a chance to share the arts with a wider audience.

“I think it’s so important for people to be exposed to the arts,” Vega said. “Tickets are free, so this is the perfect opportunity for students to come see something new.”

Students can follow the club’s Instagram, @enpointe, for updates on the show and even joining.