Canes for Canines 5k aims to boost adoptions

The Canes for Canines Wag and Walk 5K offers a unique opportunity for UM students to run or walk alongside an adoptable dog from the Miami-Dade Animal Services shelter.

Led by Amanda Galante, a UM junior, the Canes for Canines organization is inspired by a mix of purpose, community and a real need for change, as overcrowding and limited foster resources continue to impact adoption rates.

“Along with fostering, adoption advocacy, and events like our 5K, we really try to promote responsible ownership so we can help address the root of the overcrowding issue — not just the symptoms,” Galante said.

After fostering her first dog, King, Galante realized many “amazing dogs” are overlooked in shelters due to limited exposure, prompting her involvement with Canes for Canines to help them find permanent homes.

Pre-registration is open through Friday, April 17, at 11:59 p.m. Participants who choose the Sponsor a Dog option can create a personal fundraising page to collect donations and compete for prizes, sharing their page with friends, family, and on social media.

The event will be held at Miami-Dade Services and is scheduled for April 25 at 8 a.m.

All funds raised from the event will go directly to Miami-Dade Animal Services to support the shelter’s overall operations and animal care.

Participants who opt in to the “Sponsor a Dog” program during pre-registration are matched with a specific shelter dog and receive information about them via email.

Amanda Galante poses for a photo during the “Lucky Paws” event in collaboration with Miami-Dade Animal Services at Foote Green on March 20, 2026. Courtesy of Amanda Galante.

In the weeks leading up to the event, participants are encouraged to share their assigned dog’s story on their social media platforms to raise awareness and increase visibility for adoption or fostering.

While donations support the shelter as a whole, the program offers a more individualized connection between participants and the dogs they are helping.

“I would say student involvement has been so fantastic,” Galante said.

More than 250 people filled out an interest form during the new student organization process.

A student who is a professional dog photographer even volunteered to take high-quality photos of dogs for their online profiles, allowing them to improve their presentation compared to initial intake photos taken at the shelters.

“The 5K is a way to create this, like, real-life moment for the dogs to be out in the community, interact with people, show their personalities, and ultimately increase their chances of being adopted,” Galante said.

Galante also shared that Canes for Canines has been “overflowed with so many organizations reaching out,” such as Greek life volunteering their time for collaboration.

With strong student support and growing campus-wide cooperation, organizers hope the event will become an annual tradition and continue to make an impact at the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter.