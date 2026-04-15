Miami therapists offer guidance for students during finals week

The beginning of May marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, educating the public about mental illnesses and stigmas, and providing necessary resources for well-being.

Mental health plays a critical role in daily life, especially for college students. As young adults enter unfamiliar environments and adjust to new surroundings, emotions can run high, particularly during stressful periods like midterms and finals.

To help manage these challenges, therapy serves as a meaningful and impactful resource. In Coral Gables alone, there are hundreds of therapy-related specialists and offices.

Among them are Anne Josephson, Jordanne Sculler and Jordyn Dooley, who work with students in the Miami area who are navigating academic pressure, financial stress and the broader challenges of life in college.

“I grew up in a home where both of my parents were therapists, and I always appreciated the kinds of conversations we had around our dinner table,” said Josephson. “They also taught me an invaluable lesson: How to tell the difference between situations that are truly unsafe and those that simply make me anxious but are manageable.”

Those early conversations sparked Josephson’s interest in therapy. After working as a teacher, she realized she wanted to support her students’ emotional needs and returned to school to become a therapist. When working with young adults, Josephson acknowledges that college is both fun and challenging.

“Once they arrive, they’re expected to manage food, friendships, housing, and academics on their own, all while adjusting to newfound freedom,” said Josephson. “ It’s so valuable to have a positive first experience with a therapist who provides evidence-based care and understands the demands of student life.”

Independence can also bring difficulties. With newfound freedom comes academic and social responsibilities that many students are not prepared for. Josephson most commonly sees issues of anxiety, depression and attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder among students.

Sculler, who always felt drawn to the profession, saw therapy as something distant after graduating from college and starting a career in marketing. However, after experiencing family trauma, Sculler’s perspective changed.

“I felt a strong sense of purpose and clarity about the work I was meant to do,” said Sculler. “Within a month, I left my marketing job and began taking the necessary steps to apply to the program I was determined to join.”

She enjoys working with young adults, notes that leading conversations with a direct, challenging approach resonates well, as real processing, growth and change happen when they lean into uncomfortable but honest conversations.

Social pressures are a significant issue Sculler sees among college students today. The pressures that can appear in personal life, relationships and friendships can lead to overthinking, self-doubt and trust issues with others.

“Part of the work in therapy is helping them reconnect with their own values and build confidence in making decisions based on what feels right for them, rather than what they think others expect,” said Sculler.

Dooley took a less direct path into the field. After studying English for her undergrad, she initially planned to attend law school. But after graduating from college early and feeling burnt out, she felt directed off her path and onto a different one to experience life more fully.

“My own experiences of searching, growing, and navigating uncertainty led me to this work,” said Dooley. “They allow me to show up authentically and sit alongside others as they discover their own paths, knowing that the work we do together is meaningful and deeply human.”

Like her colleagues, Dooley views college as a unique period of transition, marked with learning and adventure, but also alongside stress and uncertainty.

Dooley most often sees students struggling with anxiety, depression, uncertainty and stress, noting that anxiety is especially prevalent and often tied to academic choices, while depression can appear as low motivation, feeling stuck and a loss of direction.

“Underlying all of this is a deeper process of identity development [and] this can be incredibly destabilizing,” said Dooley. “With the right support, students can move through this uncertainty in a way that leads to greater clarity, confidence, and a stronger sense of self.”

As finals week approaches, college students face mounting pressures, not only from academic demands but with uncertainties about the year ahead — returning in the fall or graduating and stepping into what comes next.

These therapists encourage students to privatize their mental health, seek support when needed and remember that challenges during this time are both common and manageable.

Josephson is partnering with The Matcha Bike at UM on Wednesday, April 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Students can stop by to meet Josephson, enjoy a complimentary “therapeutic” matcha and pick up limited-edition merch — perfect for getting into a positive mindset ahead of finals.