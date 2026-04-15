Iconic UM spots to snap your graduation glow-up

Graduation is more than closing a chapter; it is the culmination of the late-night study sessions, friendships, and the quiet, unforgettable moments that have shaped your college career.

When the time comes for your cap and gown photos, these spots become the perfect backdrop to reflect the years of transformation, joy and resilience that made UM your home.

Whether you prefer lively walkways or peaceful settings, these are some of the best places to take photos and celebrate your Canes journey.

Richter Library walkway

This walkway is more than just a route. It’s where you made your way through finals weeks, greeted sunrises after sleepless nights and pushed through exhausted study sessions. This path stands as proof of your dedication.

It has seen every version of you, and now it honors your perseverance. Immortalize the moment by standing at the entrance, the library rising behind you and your gown catching the breeze.

Lakeside Patio

If serenity is what you’re after, the Lakeside Patio offers a quiet escape from the campus buzz. Here, time slows, sunlight dances on the water and conversations linger.

Pose at the patio’s edge with the lake behind you to capture a sense of calm before stepping into what’s next.

‘U’ Statue

This statue was the backdrop of many students’ first campus photos, capturing their excitement and uncertainty for the unknown future.

Four years later, you return to the same spot, with your cap on and the confidence of knowing that you made it. It’s a true full-circle moment. Capture it with a classic front-facing shot and the glowing “U” behind you, ideally at midday for perfect light.

Loggia at the School of Architecture

Hidden like a treasure within the campus, the ivy-draped Loggia at the School of Architecture is one of those spots that can turn a graduation photo into something truly special.

Located beside the School of Architecture, the loggia sits in an open green space, surrounded by trees and soft, natural light.

A black-and-white shot highlights its vintage essence, while a low angle adds drama — perfect for marking the transition from this chapter to the next.

Physics Center Fountain

The fountain directly in front of the Physics Center offers a completely different feeling and emotion — one that is alive, reflective and quietly powerful. The sound of water creates a sense of serenity and peace that contrasts with everything you have done to get to graduation.

Water has always symbolized balance, change and growth — qualities that feel more personal, especially at these times. That is what makes this place so special.

It is a reminder that change is often something to move with, not resist. Just as water keeps moving forward, so do you.

The Gliders

These rocking benches capture the everyday magic of UM — moments that once felt routine but later become cherished memories.

Simple, but so much of life happens there: long conversations with friends, quick snacks between classes, shared homework sessions and quiet moments alone.

These locations transform graduation photos into unforgettable memories, keeping the true ‘Canes spirit frozen in time.

Congratulations, class of 2026.