Student artist Alivia Clark steps into a bolder new era with ‘Breathless’

After taking some time away from music, Alivia Clark comes back swinging with “Breathless.” The track feels like a late-night rush, pulling from dance-pop, electropop and house while still carrying little traces of R&B and soul that keep it fresh.

It sounds polished and confident, but what makes it stick is that there is still a deeper feeling underneath all that shine.

The production from David Mason, Harry Zelnick and Maxim Laskavy gives it that glossy pulse, but Clark’s voice keeps the song grounded.

More than a simple return, “Breathless” feels like the start of a new era — one that sounds bolder, more self-assured and very clear about where it wants to go.

There is a sultry edge to the track, but also a real sense of control. It lives in the space between flirtation and vulnerability, which is exactly how Clark herself frames it. In her words, the song captures “that space between vulnerability and power – where emotions hit harder than logic.”

Clark’s background also makes a lot of sense of why the song comes across this polished while still feeling personal. She is not just stepping into music out of nowhere. She has been performing for years across a bunch of different spaces, from Broadway and Carnegie Hall to film, television and voice acting.

She has opened for Mariah Carey, performed at major gala events, and built the kind of résumé that stretches across music, stage and screen. That range shows. Even though “Breathless” is clearly built to make people move, it still feels like there is a real storyteller at the center of it.

Clark, who is originally from New Jersey and now based in Miami, describes her sound as emotional, feminine and passionate, drawing from pop, EDM and R&B while letting each song decide what it needs.

That flexibility comes through here. That flexibility is all over “Breathless.” It feels pop-minded, but not boxed in by pop. It feels danceable, but not disposable. There is a sense that Clark is testing a bigger sound here without letting go of the intimacy that gives her music its shape.

That is what makes “Breathless” feel like more than just a standalone single. It feels like the opening move of something bigger. Clark wrote the song herself, and the fact that it came to her so quickly — while sitting out in the Miami sun — makes sense when you hear it.

There is something immediate about it. It locks in fast, feels natural and knows exactly how to pull you into its mood.

If “Breathless” really is the beginning of a bigger shift, then Alivia Clark seems to be moving in a pretty exciting direction.

The song makes this next era feel a little bolder, a little more rhythm-driven and a lot more sure of itself. For someone who has already worked across so many different lanes, there is something especially promising about hearing her lock into a sound that feels this intentional.