Alix Earle’s skincare lands on campus

It feels like everyone is building something at the University of Miami: a brand, a following and a future. A few years ago, Alix Earle was doing the same thing, just without knowing how far it would go.

Now, the former UM marketing major has turned her social media momentum into Reale Actives, her new skincare line that is already making its way to campus.

Earle first built her audience through her casual “Get Ready With Me” videos that felt more like FaceTiming a friend than watching an influencer. She talked through breakouts, routines and real life without trying to make it look perfect.

That same energy carries into Reale Actives.

The brand focuses on simple, ingredient-driven skincare that actually fits into everyday life. It is not about ten-step routines or unrealistic results.

Focused instead on consistency, balance and products that make sense for people who are busy, stressed and still figuring it out; in other words, college students. As a UM alum, Earle’s launch also made its way back to campus in a full-circle moment, especially when its first customer turned out to be a current student.

When sophomore Jenna Simone became the first customer to purchase from Reale Actives, she did not just get a confirmation email. She got a FaceTime call from Earle herself.

“I was in pure shock,” Simone said. “I didn’t answer two calls from a random Los Angeles number, and then I got a text saying, ‘Hi Jenna, it’s Alix Earle, answer the FaceTime.’ I thought it was a joke … and then I called back and it was actually her.”

Even as her platform has grown, Earle still interacts in a way that feels direct and personal, the same way she started.

For many students, especially young women interested in business or media, Alix Earle’s path does not feel distant. Not long ago, she was sitting in the same classrooms, walking the same campus and figuring things out in real time — just like every other student today.

“As a UM student, it makes her success feel a lot more personal,” Simone said. “She was in the same position as us not that long ago, so it makes everything she’s built feel more real and honestly really inspiring.”

That is what makes Reale Actives feel different. It is not just another celebrity skincare launch. It is a reminder that something real can grow out of the same place students are in today, from late nights, small ideas and figuring it out as you go.