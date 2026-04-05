Hurricanes stumble on Easter Sunday, lose 6-3 to Virginia Tech

On Easter Sunday, Virginia Tech spoiled Miami’s hopes of its first ACC sweep of the season, falling 6-3.

AJ Ciscar took the bump after a brief injury stint that sidelined him from a start in the series last weekend against Clemson.

It took Ciscar a few innings to get in rhythm as he allowed a combined four runs in the second and third innings.

The sophomore was able to settle down in the back half of his appearance, going nine up nine down from innings three through six.

Ciscar finished his outing surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out eight batters in six innings of work.

Costly base running happened to be a game changer in favor of Virginia Tech.

With two runners in scoring position, Max Galvin lined a ball to Virginia Tech right fielder Sam Grube who made an athletic diving grab. Derek Williams, standing on second base, did not get a good read and was unable to get back to the bag in time, resulting in a double play.

Despite seven hits through six innings for the Hurricanes, they could only score two runs.

On a 2-2 pitch, Daniel Cuvet hit a screamer down the left field line that scored the red-hot Jake Ogden from first base.

In the sixth inning, Galvin picked up his third hit in as many games and Brylan West rounded third base to score.

The Hurricanes left eight runners on base, while the Hokies only left two runners stranded. Over the first two games of the series, Miami scored 19 and eight runs with a large part due to scoring with runners on base. That trend did not continue on Sunday.

Virginia Tech starting pitcher Griffin Steig gave the Hokies much needed length and grinded out six innings of two-run ball. Steig gave up seven hits and struck out three, but got the outs when it mattered most.

Virginia Tech (15-15, 6-9) tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth inning off senior Ryan Bilka, who gave up a three-run home run the night prior.

The Hurricanes (24-8, 6-6 ACC) will look to get back in the win column as they will stay home to face cross-town rival FIU on Tuesday at 6 p.m.