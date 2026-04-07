Student represents University of Miami at National Environmental Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

University of Miami student Sasha Thorne recently traveled to Washington, D.C., as one of 90 students selected nationwide to participate in the Rachel Carson Council’s (RCC) 2026 Advocacy Day.

The event was hosted on Capitol Hill from March 25 to March 27 and offered college students a hands-on opportunity to engage directly with the federal policymaking process.

“It was much more of a conversation [with the policy makers],” Thorne explained. “All the staffers we spoke with were very welcoming and eager to talk about these issues.”

During the three-day intensive program, participants attended policy briefings and advocacy workshops before traveling to Capitol Hill to meet with congressional offices and discuss key environmental issues.

“I believe we can make environmental issues a priority for the government and general public, and eventually pass federal legislation to undo harm already done and prevent further damage,” Thorne said.

Thorne focused her advocacy on emphasizing the negative effects of the wood pellet industry, highlighting its environmental consequences and the way it affects vulnerable populations.

In those conversations, she explained that the industry contributes to large-scale deforestation and pollution, while many of its factories are located near low-income, Black and Indigenous communities that bear the health and environmental costs.

“I took the lead on talking about this issue because of my interest in environmental justice, since the industry unfairly impacts the aforementioned communities.” Thorne said. “No one should have to live in an environmentally disadvantaged area because of their culture, race, or class.”

Thorne also advocated for specific policy solutions, including the Polluter Pays Climate Superfund Act, which would require major polluters to fund climate resilience efforts, and the Opportunities in Organics Act, which supports farmers transitioning to organic agriculture through federal funding and United States Department of Agriculture assistance.

She believes the issues she advocated for in Washington resonate strongly with students at the University of Miami, because of the campus’s growing focus on environmental awareness and justice.

Thorne noted that many students are already engaged with student organizations such as ECO Agency and other conservation-based clubs and classes. “I felt proud to represent the University of Miami because of its commitment to environmental awareness and advocacy’,” Thorne said. “It was important that UM is part of the conversation of environmental policies and action.”