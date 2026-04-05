Miami track and field delivers another successful weekend at Florida Relays

Miami Hurricanes Track and Field had another successful meet as they headed to Gainesville for the Florida Relays.

It wasn’t the biggest showing for Miami this year, but throughout the weekend improved marks, new entries into the team’s top fives, and some top-of-the-line finishes were littered through the weekend.

Sanaa Hebron set a great early-season mark; in her debut for the outdoor season, she flew through the track on the 400m hurdles. At 55.57 seconds, she landed in second place and was just slightly short of her current personal best at 55.21.

Early in the day, Jocelyn Pringle set a new personal best with a 62.39 meter throw in javelin, improving on what is already the second-best mark in Miami history. This landed her at fourth on the day.

On Friday, Miami saw both their 4×100 squads make it to the finals for the weekend. For the men, the group of Ashton Torns, Caine Stanley, Carter Cukerstein and Dylan Woodruffe made their way back to the track and clocked a 39.85 time to qualify for the finals.

As for the women, their squad was made of Sophie Haag, Nandy Kihuyu, Aniyah Brown and Iyonna Codd. Neither squad would post a time in the finals, as the men received a disqualification and the woman did not start. Regardless, impressive times contributed to a solid day for the relay squads.

Photo Credit: @CanesTrack via X // Graduate student Gabriella Grissom places third in the women’s 800m with a time of 2.01.87 at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. on Jan. 31.

Rounding out the day, Enrique Borrego had to wait a long time to get on the track due to a two-hour rain delay. After the starting gun fired at 10:37 p.m., he made the most of his opportunity.

After entering the top three by the 600m split, he held his spot throughout the entire race and finished in third place with a time of 14:48.68. Not too far behind him was Evan Pena, who climbed from as far back as 11th to finish in fourth, seven seconds behind Borrego at 14:55.60.

Into Saturday, Miami added one more top five mark as Sean Watkins entered fourth place in school history in the 400m with his time of 46.02. Both Watkins and George Franks (45.97) ended in the top-10 of the field of 49 participants.

Back to the throwers, Desmond Coleman took a fourth-place finish in the discus with a throw of 57.87 m.

Closing out the day, the Hurricanes women’s squad with Serena Tate, Gabiralla Grissom, Antonia Sanchez Nunez and Sanaa Hebron was a part of the 4×400 invite section. The group came in fifth at 3:33.05, which, including the open group, would have been good for sixth of the 22 teams that competed on Saturday.

Hurricanes Track and Field will be back at Cobb Stadium for the Hurricane Alumni Invitational for their final home outdoor meet of the season. The meet will run from April 10-11.