Mohamed Farouk rounds out college career on Miami’s final day at the NCAA Swim & Dive Championships

For Miami diver Mohamed Farouk, Saturday wasn’t just another day of jumping off of the platform.

It was the last one.

The veteran diver closed out his collegiate career at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center, marking the final chapter of a career that helped anchor Miami’s presence on the national stage.

Farouk posted a score of 326.85 on the platform, finishing 25th in a deep national field on the Georgia Tech campus. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Each dive carried something heavier in it — finality.

His strongest moment came on his third dive, an inward 3 ½ somersault tuck that scored 73.60, a reminder of the precision and power that defined his time in Coral Gables. Across the round, Farouk scored over 50 points on four of his six dives, maintaining the consistency that made him a key contributor throughout the season.

Saturday marked his second and final event of the week — and his last time diving at the collegiate level. A day earlier, the Egyptian earned All-American honors on the men’s 3-meter springboard, adding one final accolade to a résumé built on steady impact and postseason presence.

Fittingly, he didn’t go out alone.

Farouk’s final meet capped off an impressive week for Miami, as he joined Matteo Santoro and Jake Passmore in combining for five All-America honors in total. It’s a showing that underscored both the program’s rising momentum and the foundation left behind by its veteran leader.

The dives are over, and the scores are final.

But for Farouk, his legacy — built one board, one moment and one meet at a time — remains.