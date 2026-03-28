Hurricanes dominate home meet with record-breaking performances 

With multiple first-place finishes and record-breaking performances, the University of Miami track and field team delivered a dominant showing at their second home meet of the season.

The Hurricane Collegiate Invitational featured top programs from across the country, including LSU, Michigan and Georgia. Competition began Friday morning at Cobb Stadium and continued through Saturday afternoon, as several Hurricanes set personal bests and secured podium finishes.

Desmond Coleman set the tone early, winning the discus with a personal-best throw of 59.42m and securing the third-farthest mark in program history.

Senior Enrique Borrego kept the momentum going, taking first in the 1500m with a time of 4:00.71, finishing nearly eight seconds ahead of the field. Teammate Matthew Thomas also impressed, placing third.

Freshman Adrianna Kruzmane continued her standout debut season, winning the triple jump with a wind-aided mark of 13.48m. Her wind-legal jump of 13.42m ranks third in Miami history. Fellow freshman Dominique Johnson added to the event’s success, finishing second with a jump of 13.00m.

Freshman Michael Castillo leads his group of runners during the men’s 3000 meter run, the last event of the of the first day of the Hurricane Invitational on March 15, 2024.

Another freshman made history in the field, as Tyson Schiele’s javelin throw of 73.29m marked the second-best performance in school history.

Miami’s success carried over to the track, where Samantha Kavanagh claimed the 800m title in in 2:09.96 and Maddie Scheier won the 3000m steeplechase in 10:39.37.

In the women’s field events, Alva Black recorded a throw of 49.87m in the javelin, the second-best mark in program history. Utitofon Sam added a personal-best throw of 58.07m to place third in the hammer, while Calea Jackson secured third in the discus with a mark of 50.25m.

High jump record holder Kennedy Sauder placed second after clearing 2.12m.

On the distance side, senior Evan Pena earned a runner-up finish in the 3000m, posting the fourth-fastest time in school history (8:35.93).

In the sprints, Ashton Torns took third in the 100m with a time of 10.49, while Lexi Arambulo placed third in the 1500m in 4:27.35.

Miami also found success in the hurdles, as Brittney Jennings placed third in the 100m hurdles (13.66) and Morgan Roundtree took third in the 400m hurdles (59.44).

The women’s relay teams added two more podium finishes. The 4x100m relay team of Nandy Kihuyu, Janay Moorer, Aniyah Brown, and Iyonna Codd finished second in 44.61, while the 4x400m relay team of Kihuyu, Gabriella Grissom, Serena Tate, and Mooner also placed second with a time of 3:35.51.

Miami returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Florida Relays in Gainesville.