Miami men’s tennis stays hot, defeats Virginia Tech 4-0

The University of Miami men’s tennis team defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 4-0 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables on Friday evening.

The doubles point came down to the wire. The Hurricanes struck first, as Antonio Prat and Rafael Segado took down Ilyas Fahim and Patrik Jurina 6-4 on court two.

The Hokies responded, as Frank Thompson and Drew Fishback overtook UM’s Nacho Serra Sanchez and Jules Garot on court three.

With everything coming down to the top court, Mehdi Sadaoui and Jakub Kroslak were able to prevail. Thanks to a late break, they defeated VT’s Blake Hilsen and Eyal Shumilov 6-4 and clinched the doubles point for Miami.

No. 2 Serra Sanchez was the first to win singles, as he was up 6-2, 3-1 before Jurina medically retired. No. 1 Prat dominated, taking down Fahim 6-2, 6-2 to make it a 3-0 Hurricanes lead.

Despite being down for most of the set, Segado was able to battle back and clinch the sweep Miami, outlasting Fishback 6-3, 7-5.

The Hurricanes will look to continue the momentum against a very strong Virginia team coming to town on Sunday, March 29. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 4 nationally.