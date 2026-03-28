Miami tame Clemson Tigers in 8-6 ACC series win

The Miami Hurricanes took the series against the Clemson Tigers in an 8-6 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Canes were led by pitcher Lazaro Collera who pitched six shutout innings, only allowing five hits and two walks.

Second baseman Jake Ogden got things started for Miami offensively with a leadoff double followed by a line drive from third baseman Daniel Cuvet that brought Ogden across home plate. Right fielder Derek Williams lined a double that got Cuvet to third before first baseman Brylan West hit an RBI groundout to get the Canes to 2-0.

The lead kept piling on throughout the game.

Catcher Alex Sosa went deep to right field, recording his ninth home run of the season. Sosa opened the sixth with a double, before advancing home on a line-drive single by West to push Miami’s lead to 4-0.

Miami then popped off with a four-run frame in the seventh.

Left fielder Dylan Dubovik drew a leadoff walk and crossed home after an Ogden double, which was then followed by Cuvet getting walked before a grand slam by Williams, pushing the Canes to 8-0.

Clemson did try to make up some ground in the bottom of the ninth, with a solo home run followed by a few singles and base hits before a three run shot cut the Canes’ lead to two.

Right handed pitcher Ryan Bilka closed the frame for Miami and put out any spark of hope the Tigers had.

Miami plays back home on Tuesday against Florida Golf Coast University in a midweek matchup. First pitch is at 6 p.m.