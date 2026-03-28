Canes women’s tennis earns comeback victory on the road

Miami Hurricanes Women’s Tennis (11-3, 7-1 ACC) were rewarded with a well-deserved victory after an impressive comeback against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 3-4 ACC) Friday afternoon in Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Tech came flying out of the gates, winning the first two doubles matches to secure the doubles point in sweeping fashion.

Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier took down the Canes duo of Aely Arai and Dominika Podhajecka 6-0 on court two, while Given Roach and Eleni Karantali earned a 6-4 victory over Maria Vargas and Daria Volosova on court three.

Despite the early deficit, Miami would bounce back immediately in singles play.

Volosova earned a timely 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dozier to put Miami on the board, knotting the match up at 1-1. Just a few moments later, Podhajecka took down Olivia Carneiro on court five, 6-4, 6-3, sending Miami into the lead.

The most pivotal win on the day for the Hurricanes came from No. 101 Sofia Rochetti. In her top-court debut, Rochetti secured a 6-3, 6-3 ranked victory over No. 66 Alejandra Cruz to extend Miami’s lead to 3-1.

Given Roach would keep Georgia Tech alive, pulling the Jackets back within one on court three, with a well fought out 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Arai.

Up 3-2 with just two matches left to play, Miami looked to Jaquelyn Ogunwale to secure the win.

And in a three-set thriller, Ogunwale would take down Seri Nayuki 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to earn the match win for the Hurricanes.

The win propelled Miami to 7-1 in conference play, as the season works its way to a conclusion. With just five ACC matches remaining, the Hurricanes currently sit at third place in the conference, trailing only behind Virginia and North Carolina, a team that Miami will see at home on April 10th.

A two match road trip will come to an end for the Hurricanes as they head up to the Palmetto state to take on Clemson this Sunday.