No. 18 Miami rowing takes silver in Benderson Cup standings at Sarasota 2k Invitational

Miami rowing capped out the weekend in Sarasota with four top-two finishes in the Grand Finals and a gold medal in the Petite Finals to earn second place in the Benderson Cup standings.

The only team in the 19-team field to finish ahead of the Canes was No. 14 UCF, as Miami turned Saturday at Nathan Benderson Park into a statement of depth, consistency, speed and teamwork across its varsity boats.

“It’s wonderful to have four crews win medals and even better was watching how supportive they were of each other throughout the regatta,” said Head Coach James Mulcahy.

The Hurricanes were powered by their eights.

The second varsity eight (2V8+) crew led the charge with a runner-up finish in the Grand Final, clocking a 7:03.04 to beat both No. 20 North Carolina and No. 15 Dartmouth in its lone race of the day. Not long after, Miami’s first varsity eight (1V8+) matched the result, taking second with a time of 6:40.53 and again finishing ahead of North Carolina and Dartmouth in a tightly contested final.

Miami’s momentum carried throughout the lineup.

The second varsity four (2V4+) opened racing with a strong 7:36.78 to secure silver in its Grand Final, while the 3V8+ “A” followed with a second-place finish of its own, crossing in 7:11.22 to add another medal to the Hurricanes’ growing total.

And when it came to closing, Miami finished on an incredibly high note.

The 3V8+ “B” crew dominated the Petite Final, posting a 7:21.58 to take gold over Jacksonville, Michigan State and Kansas State — capping the day with a win and reinforcing the team’s depth from top to bottom.

“We had a fun and successful day of racing and it’s a strength of this team that our crews are able to make adjustments, improve race over race and can handle all kinds of conditions and situations they are faced with on the course,” Mulcahy said.

Photo credit: @CanesRowing via X // Members of the Miami Rowing team prepare for Day 1 of the Sarasota 2k Invitational in Sarasota, Fla. on March 26, 2026.

Miami’s performance wasn’t just about podium finishes — it was about presence. It was about setting the standard for the performance that can be expected of the Hurricanes going forward this season.

Across multiple events, the Hurricanes consistently positioned themselves near the front of the field, building momentum with each race and proving they can contend with some of the nation’s top programs.

“Congratulations to UCF for their victory today, and a big ‘thank you’ to Nathan Benderson Park and to all the officials and volunteers who donated their time to put together another excellent iteration of the Sarasota 2K,” Mulcahy added.

With a second-place finish in the Benderson Cup and medals across the board, Miami leaves Sarasota with more than just results — it leaves with momentum.

“We’re excited to get back to work on Monday and keep pushing Miami rowing forward,” Mulcahy finished.

The Hurricanes will return to action April 17–18 at the UCF Invitational.