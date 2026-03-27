Spring Practice Intel with 247Sports Insider Gaby Urrutia + Pro Day Breakdown and MBB Season Recap

Miami men’s basketball’s historic first season under new head coach Jai Lucas came to an end with a Round of 32 loss against Purdue on Sunday. 24 hours later, Miami football returned to action with its annual NFL Pro Day, drawing a record number of NFL scouts and personnel to watch the Canes’ top draft prospects. Sebastian Font joins to break down the biggest risers from Monday. Spring practice officially began on Tuesday, signaling the start of the Hurricanes’ 2026 season. Miami’s 247Sports Insider Gaby Urrutia joins the show to preview key position groups to watch and the biggest winners from the first practice.