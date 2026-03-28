Hurricanes stay hot as Santoro stacks second All-America honor at NCAA championships

Say what you will about diving being an aquatic sport, but the Hurricanes are on fire.

One night after finishing as the national runner-up on the 1-meter springboard, freshman standout Matteo Santoro returned to the board and delivered again — this time on the 3-meter at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Santoro secured his second All-America honor in two days, finishing fourth in the nation with a score of 465.95 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

The momentum didn’t stop there, as Jake Passmore and Mohamed Farouk added to Miami’s surge, each earning Honorable Mention All-America honors in the men’s 3-meter springboard with top-15 and top-10 finishes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets campus.

Santoro set the tone early after placing third in the qualifying round, then exploded in finals with a massive forward 4 ½ somersault tuck on his second dive that scored a jaw-dropping 102.60 — the kind of performance that turns heads and keeps a streak alive. His consistency carried him through prelims, where he posted 417.35 points to secure his finals spot and scored at least 70 points on four of his six dives, including a sharp forward 2 ½ somersault with two twists from pike that earned 79.90.

Farouk came within striking distance of the finals, placing 10th in prelims with 380.75 points — less than four points shy of advancing — and surged late with a powerful forward 4 ½ somersault tuck that scored 93.10.

Passmore followed with another strong showing, finishing 15th in qualifying with 370.55 points, highlighted by a forward 2 ½ somersault with two twists from pike that scored 71.40, securing his second Honorable Mention All-America honor in as many days.

Through two days of competition, Miami’s divers aren’t just competing — they’re climbing. With Santoro leading the charge and depth emerging behind him, the Hurricanes are turning the NCAA stage into more than a proving ground.

They’re making a statement.

The NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships continue Saturday in Atlanta.