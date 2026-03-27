Freshman Matteo Santoro takes silver in first appearance at NCAA Swim & Dive Championships 

Freshman Miami diver Matteo Santoro didn’t just arrive at his first NCAA Championships — he announced himself.

Under the lights of Atlanta’s McAuley Aquatic Center, Santoro delivered a poised and powerful performance Thursday night, earning All-American honors and finishing as the national runner-up on the 1-meter springboard. His final score of 412.50 secured second place in the country, trailing only SMU’s Luke Sitz (428.10) in a tightly contested final.

Though it was his first time competing at the NCAA championships, for Santoro, the moment wasn’t too big.

It was exactly where he belonged.

A world champion diver, alongside Miami and Team Italy teammate Chiara Pellacani, Santoro is no stranger to the pressure of formidable competition in the deep end of a pool.

But in Atlanta, the Italy-native saved his best for last. On his sixth and final dive, an inward 2 ½ somersault tuck, Santoro surged with a score of 74.40 — his highest of the night — cementing his place atop the leaderboard and punctuating a breakout performance on the national stage.

But his path to the podium wasn’t without pressure.

Santoro entered the finals as the eighth and final qualifier, posting a 344.70 in prelims — just enough to advance. From there, he flipped the narrative. Every twist and tuck was him solidifying control over the competition, and what began as a fight just to make finals turned into a statement performance against the country’s best.

Earlier this season, Santoro had already found success in the same pool, capturing silver on the 1-meter and bronze on the 3-meter at the ACC Championships. Returning to Atlanta, he proved that performance was no fluke — only a preview.

And he wasn’t the only Hurricane to make noise.

Redshirt freshman Jake Passmore, also competing in his first NCAA Championships, earned Honorable Mention All-American honors after placing 12th in prelims with a score of 344.70. His top dive of the day — a reverse 2 ½ somersault tuck — scored 67.50, highlighting a strong debut on the national stage.

With post-season momentum building, Miami’s divers aren’t just competing — they’re contending.

The NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships continue Friday in Atlanta, where Santoro will look to build on a performance that has already turned heads, ultimately setting the tone for what will likely be a remarkable collegiate career.