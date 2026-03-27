Freshman Matteo Santoro takes silver in first appearance at NCAA Swim & Dive Championships 

By
Bella Armstrong
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Photo Credit: Miami Athletics // Freshman diver Matthew Santoro poses with his silver trophy at the NCAA Swim and Dive Championships in Atlanta, Ga. on March 26, 2026.

Freshman Miami diver Matteo Santoro didn’t just arrive at his first NCAA Championships — he announced himself.

Under the lights of Atlanta’s McAuley Aquatic Center, Santoro delivered a poised and powerful performance Thursday night, earning All-American honors and finishing as the national runner-up on the 1-meter springboard. His final score of 412.50 secured second place in the country, trailing only SMU’s Luke Sitz (428.10) in a tightly contested final.

Though it was his first time competing at the NCAA championships, for Santoro, the moment wasn’t too big. 

It was exactly where he belonged.

A world champion diver, alongside Miami and Team Italy teammate Chiara Pellacani, Santoro is no stranger to the pressure of formidable competition in the deep end of a pool.

But in Atlanta, the Italy-native saved his best for last. On his sixth and final dive, an inward 2 ½ somersault tuck, Santoro surged with a score of 74.40 — his highest of the night — cementing his place atop the leaderboard and punctuating a breakout performance on the national stage.

But his path to the podium wasn’t without pressure.

Santoro entered the finals as the eighth and final qualifier, posting a 344.70 in prelims — just enough to advance. From there, he flipped the narrative. Every twist and tuck was him solidifying control over the competition, and what began as a fight just to make finals turned into a statement performance against the country’s best.

Earlier this season, Santoro had already found success in the same pool, capturing silver on the 1-meter and bronze on the 3-meter at the ACC Championships. Returning to Atlanta, he proved that performance was no fluke — only a preview.

And he wasn’t the only Hurricane to make noise.

Redshirt freshman Jake Passmore, also competing in his first NCAA Championships, earned Honorable Mention All-American honors after placing 12th in prelims with a score of 344.70. His top dive of the day — a reverse 2 ½ somersault tuck — scored 67.50, highlighting a strong debut on the national stage.

With post-season momentum building, Miami’s divers aren’t just competing — they’re contending.

The NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships continue Friday in Atlanta, where Santoro will look to build on a performance that has already turned heads, ultimately setting the tone for what will likely be a remarkable collegiate career.

Photo Credit: Miami Athletics // Freshman diver Matthew Santoro performs a dive during the NCAA Swim & Dive Championships in Atlanta, Ga. on March 26, 2026.