Get matcha on wheels at The Match Bike

A green bicycle near the Merrick building is UM students’ newest caffeine obsession. The Matcha Bike, the newest matcha shop on campus, offers vibrant, colorful matcha lattes with an assortment of flavors.

The student-founded business brings delicious matcha directly to the UM community with its unique flavors tailored to students’ interest making each purchase personable.

The Matcha Bike was created when the founders, who wished to remain unnamed, had trouble finding a sweeter version of matcha on campus. They then started experimenting with recipes and created their own drinks they thought students would enjoy.

Matcha, a powdered green tea traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies, has a reputation of tasting bitter and earthy. The Matcha Bike wanted to change that stigma by creating a version of the drink that’s sweet and something even fans of the traditional matcha flavor would like.

“Matcha has a negative preconception among so many for tasting like grass,” an owner said to The Miami Hurricane.

To fix that, the founders spent more than two years developing a signature drink they call the “Green Velvet.”

It blends traditional matcha ingredients with a custom oat milk mixture designed to create a rich and creamier taste. The Matcha Bike designed custom cans for each drink — giving a personalized experience for each drink.

The decision to serve the drinks from a bike came from a desire to make the concept more mobile and interactive.

“From there, the bike concept was born: A mobile, personal way to bring that experience directly to our community,” an owner said.

The entrepreneurial culture at UM also played a significant role in shaping the business. According to the founders, many students at UM have their own businesses, which helped inspire them to pursue their idea.

“UM is hands down the best university in the country for entrepreneurship,” an owner said. “Not only are a large percentage of the student population business owners, but the administration is so supportive of small businesses.”

Balancing academics and starting a small business presented its challenges, including the demands of operating a growing venture, which requires long hours and careful time management.

In spite of the workload, the founders say seeing customers enjoy their drinks makes the challenges worthwhile.

For the founders, The Matcha Bike is about more than just selling a product. They hope each interaction with customers helps build a sense of community.

“What sets us apart is the care we’ve put into crafting our recipes,” an owner said. “Whether you’re a purist or someone still warming up to the flavor, there’s something here for you.”