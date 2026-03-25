‘Little Shop of Horrors’ production brings music, comedy and puppetry to campus

CaneStage is bringing the sci-fi horror musical “Little Shop of Horrors” to UM’s stage this month in a student-led production.

The show will run at 7 p.m. on March 20, 22, 27 and 29 at the Cosford Cinema. Performances are free and open to the public.

Freshman and director Erika Kato described the production as one that appeals to a wide audience.

“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is a musical for everyone,” Kato said. “It has comedy, sci-fi and thrilling scenes and deaths, romance, dancing, puppetry and so much more.”

The cult-classic musical tells the story of Seymour, a shy florist who discovers a mysterious plant that promises him fame and fortune — but at a dangerous cost.

Producing the show with University students presented unique challenges. According to Kato, coordinating rehearsals among busy college students was one of the most difficult aspects of directing the production.

“We all have so many things going on at UM,” Kato said. “There will be some days where actors would not be here, so rehearsals for vocals and blocking was an issue, but at the end of the day they all took their own time to review and learn.”

Ava Stroshane Contributing Photographer // Elijah Corpuz plays the role of Seymour in Canestage’s production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Cosford Cinema on March 22, 2026.

As a first year student directing her first production at UM, Kato initially worried about leading performers who were often older and more experienced than she was.That concern quickly faded after the first table read.

“They all believed in me and supported me,”Kato said.

Throughout rehearsals, Kato said she has watched the cast grow significantly, particularly Valentina Carbonell, the actor playing Audrey — Seymour’s love interest.

“She has truly built her confidence in this role.” Kato said. “As an audience member, you cannot tell this is her first production.”

The show also features one of the musical’s most iconic elements: the talking plant, Audrey II, which is shown as a puppet. CaneStage’s production incorporates both a handheld and a large puppet while also featuring a performer providing the plant’s voice.

“We have our actress and voice of Audrey II walking around the puppet and interacting with the actors,” Kato said. “She has such strong stage presence that we wanted her visible and interacting with everyone.”

Despite balancing academics and rehearsals, Kato said the most surprising part of the process has been the sense of community among the cast and crew.

“We are all college students managing school and rehearsals, but everyone is here for each other,” Kato said. “Actors help each other with lines, dances and cues. It’s truly a strong community.”

