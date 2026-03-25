Café LoCoh combines matcha and Latin America

Lines at any University of Miami coffee shop are guaranteed to be long on almost any morning. But lately, it’s not just coffee students are lining up for.

Matcha has quickly become a campus obsession. Students can pick up ice matcha lattes and espresso shots between lectures in almost every part of campus.

One stand has become a daily ritual for many students: Café LoCoh. The coffee and matcha shop is the University’s school of law and is open from Tuesday to Friday mornings.

The story behind Café LoCoh is surprisingly romantic. According to co-founder Daniela Correa, the idea for the café began during a first date — which was at a coffee shop, of course.

“Oscar and I started talking about how both of our dreams were to open a coffee shop one day,” Correa said.

For Correa, coffee shops were always more than caffeine. That shared appreciation eventually turned into a vision: a café that felt personal and meaningful.

That vision shows up in every cup served at the café’s mobile cart. Unlike many quick campus stops, Café LoCoh roasts its own coffee beans and serves high-grade, stone-milled matcha, bringing what Correa calls the “full café experience” directly to campus.

Students have definitely noticed. One drink in particular has become a campus favorite: the Caramel Cubano. Inspired by the founders’ ethnicities, Oscar is Cuban and Correa is Venezuelan, the drink captures what they describe as the bold and vibrant spirit of Latin culture.

“The Caramel Cubano is so good. It’s sweet but still really strong, which I love,” said Ilkim Sarsilmaz, a sophomore at the University of Miami. “It has this caramel flavor but also a really bold coffee taste, so it’s not too sugary. I get it every time.”

Café LoCoh’s appeal goes beyond creative drinks. The brand itself leans into a vibe Correa describes as “modern, playful and elevated,” blending imaginative menu items with a commitment to high-quality ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere.

That sense of community may be part of why coffee and matcha culture feels so strong at UM. For many students, it’s not just about caffeine, it’s about routine.

“I think coffee and matcha has become something more,” Correa said. “It has become something that unites the UM community.”

If you’re new to Café LoCoh, Correa recommends starting with the Baklava Matcha or Baklava Latte: a sweet, nutty drink made with the café’s house-made syrup that perfectly balances flavor and comfort.

The best part of the day isn’t just the coffee, it’s the moment you take to enjoy it.