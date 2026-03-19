University of Miami Counseling Center provides 24 hour support to students with its crisis line

College gives new students many responsibilities and changes as they transition into a new stage in life. Each student’s experience and journey is unique, but struggling is not uncommon and many people go through the same problems.

UM’s Counseling Center wants to remind students they’re never alone.

The Counseling Center aims to help students through a variety of services, online, on campus, and offsite, to support students’ mental health and well-being. The Counseling Center is located on the third floor in Canes Central.

These services include brief psychological assessments, individual counseling, group counseling, psychiatric services, drop-in consultations, clinical care coordination, and crisis support.

The UMCC’s website also has self-help resources, including advice and information on specific topics relevant and related to mental health and WellTrack, an app that serves as a self-directed tool with structured sessions. The center’s work and impact is driven by a desire and determination to help students and cater to each student’s specific needs.

UMCC Executive Director Dr. Rene Monteagudo shared the Counseling Center’s goal is, “to make sure every University of Miami student knows that support is available whenever they need it — day or night — and that they do not have to navigate difficult moments alone.”

Before his career as a psychologist, UMCC Executive Director Dr. Rene Monteagudo was a telephone crisis counselor. This experience influenced his journey and “shaped my commitment to this work.”

“Being present with someone during a difficult moment and helping them see that there is hope — even when things feel overwhelming — can make a powerful impact,” Monteagudo added.

Since 2015, UMCC has had an after-hours crisis line, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The counseling center is partnered with Protocall, an organization connected with many university counseling centers around the country.

This line connects individuals to an available trained counselor. Counselors are trained in many topics, such as, “ anxiety, depression, academic stress, relationship concerns, transitions, and thoughts of self-harm.”

The service is supervised by a licensed clinician, who is also on the line. Counselors have access to UMCC staff and UMPD contact, who they may reach out to when needed.

After the call, the information discussed is passed to the University’s Counseling Center. The Counseling Center then follows up with the student on next recommended steps.

If you are experiencing a crisis or in need of urgent help, call (305)284-5511, and select option 1 to be connected to a trained counselor.

Mental health is an important area of a person’s life, yet it often goes unnoticed. Since it isn’t visible, people may not prioritize attending to their mental health or know the mental health of others around them.

The Counseling Center and its after-hours crisis line is always there for ’Canes and happy to listen.

“Sometimes the most important step during a difficult moment is simply talking to someone who is trained to listen and help you think through what comes next,” Monteagudo said.