Miami heads to St. Louis for Round of 64 matchup with Missouri

Let the Madness begin.



Miami men’s hoops is back in the NCAA Tournament, looking to create more history after a benchmark-setting regular season under first-year head coach Jai Lucas.



The Canes enter the Big Dance as the No. 7 seed, slated to face the No. 10 Missouri Tigers — in Missouri.



To the bewilderment of many, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee is sending UM to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, just 125 miles from Mizzou’s campus, effectively guaranteeing the Tigers a substantial home-court advantage.



Despite entering as the higher overall seed, the Hurricanes will kick off their tournament campaign with a true road test, opening March Madness in front of a heavily pro-Missouri crowd.



Miami and Mizzou will tip off at 10:10 p.m. ET late on Friday night, playing the last of all 32 games in the first round.



Here’s what fans can expect to see in this Round of 64 matchup.



Missouri heads into the tournament at 20-12 having dropped three straight, most recently falling to Kentucky in its first game of the SEC conference tournament.

Much of the national media was surprised when the Tigers were slotted as a No. 10 seed, as many speculated MU to land in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, as a No. 11 seed and one of the last teams into the field.



Mizzou has had one of the most volatile seasons in the country, with their resume including a few highly impressive wins against some of the strongest teams in this year’s tournament along with several egregious blowout losses.



The Tigers have beaten top-seeded Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee but have also suffered ugly defeats to LSU, Ole Miss and Notre Dame, three of the worst Power 4 basketball programs in the country. Missouri was further routed by 43 points against Illinois and never competitive against Texas, a fringe bubble team.



Led by fourth-year head coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou will look to advance past Friday after a disappointing first-round upset as a No. 6 seed to No. 11 Drake saw them exit earlier than expected last year.



There is much familiarity between the Miami and Missouri staff and player personnel.



Associate coach Charlton “CY” Young served as an associate head coach for the Tigers over the previous three years and also formerly worked with Gates at Florida State.



Miami’s star guard Tre Donaldson and Mizzou’s Anthony Robinson II played on the same high school team in Tallahassee.



“(Robinson) and Tre Donaldson used to almost come to blows in practice because they were both super competitive” said their former coach Charlie Ward.



The connection is strong for combo forward Marcus Allen, who transferred from Missouri to Coral Gables this season before being sidelined for the year with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brian Mulvey Photo Editor // Junior Guard Tru Washington remains focused against Boston College on Feb. 28, 2026.





Jai Lucas also worked extensively with the Tigers’ All-SEC Second Team forward Mark Mitchell, who is on pace to become only the second player in program history to lead MU in scoring, rebounding and assists.



Lucas coached Mitchell at Duke from 2022–24, where Mitchell arrived as a five-star prospect before transferring to Mizzou last season.



The former Blue Devil has been the centerpiece of the Tigers’ offense all season, averaging 18 points per game as the focal point of their production. Mitchell provides versatility as a high-volume scorer, an elite assister, and a menacing interior presence on the glass that leads the SEC in and-ones.



Missouri’s backcourt production has been subpar and unreliable this year, with Anthony Robinson standing out as someone not performing nearly to the level many had hoped.



Luckily for the Tigers, Mitchell has been the do-it-all weapon and stable force that has consistently carried the team through high-pressure situations. He has caught fire heading into the NCAA Tournament, scoring 32 points in both of his last two games.



Stylistically, the two squads mirror each other in play style and physical profile.

Miami and Mizzou both have formidable size and strength in the frontcourt that allow them to impose their will in the post. Each thrives on overwhelming physicality underneath the rim, scoring the bulk of their points in the paint while dominating on the boards to control and sustain possessions.

But that same profile comes with its set of flaws. Turnovers have been a glaring issue, particularly for Missouri, and perimeter defense remains a concern for both sides.

Free-throw shooting is another critical weakness, with each ranking near the bottom of its conference in efficiency. However, they compensate with volume, consistently getting to the line more than other teams by attacking downhill and drawing contact.



The Hurricanes are led by the low block trio of 6-foot-9 All-ACC First Team forward Malik Reneau, 6-foor-6 forward Shelton Henderson, and 6-foot-11 All-ACC Defensive Team center Ernest Udeh Jr.



Missouri’s offense runs through 6-foot-9 Mark Mitchell, 6-foot-10 stretch forward Trent Pierce, and 7-foot center Shawn Phillips Jr.

For Miami, the difference in this matchup may ultimately come down to its guard play.

Tre Donaldson will have to be the X-factor in moments when the Hurricanes’ interior offense stalls.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Senior guard Tre Donaldson gets vertical for a layup on March 12, 2026 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With so much of Miami’s identity rooted in paint scoring, Donaldson’s ability to create off the dribble and lead bail-out possessions in isolation will be integral during inevitable moments of dry spells on the inside.

Perimeter shooting could also prove to be a swing factor. If Miami can consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc, it will force Missouri to extend its defense and open up lanes for the Canes’ frontcourt.

Israeli wing Noam Dovrat has been UM’s most efficient three-point shooter at 47%, while sixth man Tru Washington has also had success from range. Both will need to play a key role in stretching the floor.

While Missouri’s strength lies in its frontcourt versatility, primarily because of Mitchell, none of its guards have played to the same caliber as Donaldson.



If he can continue to perform, Miami has a clear advantage it can exploit.

Just as important, on the defensive end, UM must manufacture takeaways and stay disciplined.



Mizzou has lacked ball security all season, leading the SEC in turnovers. Averaging a team-best two steals per game, Tru Washington will be pivotal as a disruptor of the Tigers’ offensive rhythm.



In addition, Missouri’s brutal, downhill style feeds on contact and getting to the free-throw line, and Miami cannot afford to play into that by getting into foul trouble. Staying vertical, limiting unnecessary reaches, and forcing tough shots will be crucial to maintaining momentum.

If Tre Donaldson can continue to deliver while the Hurricanes clean up fouls and pressure the Tigers into mistakes, they will put themselves in a pole position to advance deeper into March.



The Jai Lucas era is in full effect. Will the Canes be able to capture Cinderella’s lost slipper and make another unprecedented tournament run, or will they capitulate under the ides of March?



It all starts Friday.