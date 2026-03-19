ColorStack builds its own community at UM

ColorStack, a national nonprofit dedicated to increasing the number of Black, Latinx and Indigenous students in technology-based majors, launched a chapter at the University of Miami this year.

UM offers over 300 registered student organizations, but only a small portion were technology-focused, until the arrival of ColorStack.

The nonprofit was founded in May 2020 by Jerrod Petty, a Cornell University computer science graduate, to support the maintenance and success of Black, Latinx and Indigenous students in technology and computing. As of this year, ColorStack has about 73 official university chapters across the United States, connecting thousands of students pursuing careers in technology.

At UM, since the club’s founding by Messiah Godfrey Majid, ColorStack has been connecting students both academically and personally. The club hosts events designed to provide a welcoming environment where students can meet peers with similar interests and goals.

“Many of our events are skill-building workshops where members can develop technical abilities and prepare for careers in tech,” said Majid. “We host social events and help students travel to conferences so they can connect with industry opportunities, internships, and jobs.”

Beyond academics, ColorStack offers a community where students can find support from peers who share similar backgrounds and experiences, fostering a sense of belonging on campus and in the tech world.

“Representation matters because if you don’t see yourself reflected in a field, it’s harder to imagine yourself succeeding in it,” said Majid. “What connects us is a shared drive to build something meaningful and support each other along the way.”

The club continues to grow at UM, showing that students of all backgrounds are seeking inclusive spaces in technology.

“Being part of ColorStack showed me that there are students across the country who are building skills together and supporting each other along the way,” said Majid. “It made the tech space feel a lot more accessible, and it gave me a lot more confidence that breaking into such a competitive field is actually possible.”

With events that combine academics, mentorship, and community, ColorStack at UM is helping more students of color enter the technology industry and create opportunities for themselves and future generations.