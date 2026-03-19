The 10 best Miami Music Week events besides Ultra and Factory Town

Ultra and Factory Town will dominate most Miami Music Week conversations for obvious reasons, but the week’s real fun is often found in the events around them.

From sunrise grooves and bass-heavy blowouts to intimate underground marathons and open-air house journeys, these 10 parties offer some of the best reasons to leave room in your schedule beyond the biggest names. Here are 10 standout Miami Music Week events worth circling now.

Breakaway Beach

Thursday, March 26 | 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The National Hotel

Breakaway Beach has quietly become one of Music Week’s strongest daytime plays, and its third annual return to the National Hotel looks especially tempting. This year’s lineup includes Bob Sinclar, Odd Mobb, Devault and more, but the big hook is a mystery back-to-back closing set by two mystery DJs.

With poolside production, a strong daytime crowd and the kind of curiosity-generating headliner gimmick that actually works, this feels like one of Thursday’s safest bets.

Sagamore Pool Party

March 25–29 | 1 p.m. | Sagamore Hotel South Beach

If Miami Music Week has a natural habitat, it might just be a pool deck at the Sagamore. DJ Mag Sagamore South Beach residency once again turns the hotel into one of the week’s most reliable daytime anchors, with five straight days of poolside programming that balance house staples, underground names and veteran selectors.

From Cloonee, Sosa and Omar+ on opening day to a week of Defected, Knee Deep, a 50th-anniversary celebration and Glitterbox, Sagamore offers one of MMW’s strongest daytime runs. Sagamore is less one party than a full daytime ecosystem. If your ideal MMW stretch involves sun, house music and a daily reason to stay in South Beach, this one deserves a serious look.

Progressive House Never Died

Thursday, March 26 | 10 p.m. | Midline Miami

This one is pure passion pick territory, and that’s part of the appeal. Progressive house may not dominate the week the way it once did, but this lineup proves the genre still has life: Audien, Lucas & Steve b2b Mike Williams, Justin Mylo, TELYKAST and Sick Individuals all in one place.

For fans of soaring melodies, big emotional builds and that golden-era festival feeling, Midline could be hosting one of Thursday’s most satisfying sleepers.

DEADBEATS 10-Year Anniversary

Thursday, March 26 | 9 p.m. | Mana Wynwood

A 10-year anniversary is already a strong reason to show up, but Zeds Dead b2b Tape B is the kind of booking that can anchor an entire weeknight by itself. Add Peekaboo b2b Lyny, Boogie T b2b Distinct Motive, Kill Safari and more, and DEADBEATS turns into one of the week’s heaviest bass gatherings.

This is less a casual stop and more a full-send commitment for anyone who likes their Music Week loud, dark and overwhelming in the best way.

TOE JAM

March 26–29 | 8 p.m.–late | 150 NW 21st Street

TOE JAM feels like its own little festival tucked inside Miami Music Week. Running across multiple days, it offers the kind of flexibility a lot of pricier marquee events don’t.

It is also a strong value play: multiple nights, a more self-contained feel, and headliners like Chris Lake, DJ Snake, deadmau5 and Steve Angello. Produced by Phase 3, TOE JAM stands out as one of MMW’s more expansive and thoughtfully built experiences.

If you want variety without constantly venue-hopping, TOE JAM is worth the investment.

RAVE at 9AM

Saturday, March 28 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m. | Midline Miami

For anyone looking for a Saturday morning option that doesn’t involve the usual Space chaos, this might be the move. RAVE at 9AM leans into Latin, Afro and tech house, offers an open bar from 9 to 11 a.m., and sits right in the middle of Wynwood for easy access to the rest of the week’s madness.

Coming off a Friday night at Factory Town or elsewhere, this feels like the kind of reset that can easily become a highlight.

Get Cranked!

Saturday, March 28 | Mana Wynwood

Sometimes the name tells you everything you need to know. Get Cranked! is built around CRANKDAT and loaded with high-energy support, including Level Up b2b Kompany, Bella Renee b2b Kade Findley and more.

This is not the event for subtlety. It is for people who want to jump, sweat and lean all the way into the most hyperactive side of the week. If your Music Week needs a dose of pure chaos, this one should be on the shortlist.

Black Coffee at Racetrack

Saturday, March 28 | 8 p.m. | Hialeah Park Casino

Black Coffee at the Hialeah racetrack feels like one of those quintessential Miami Music Week bookings: elegant, expansive and built for an open-air setting. Joined by Carlita and Kaz James, the South African icon will bring his refined Afro-house and deep, soulful pacing to one of the city’s most distinctive venues.

The racetrack setting gives the night an added sense of scale, making this a strong option for anyone looking for something immersive rather than frenetic.

RESISTANCE at M2

March 25–29 | 10 p.m. | M2 Miami

Every year, RESISTANCE quietly puts together one of Music Week’s most consistently stacked runs, and 2026 is no different. Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Boys Noize, Boris Brejcha, Miss Monique, Maceo Plex and ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U all appear across the five-night stretch, but the emotional anchor is Carl Cox closing Sunday’s official MMW party yet again.

For anyone who wants the underground muscle of Ultra’s techno side without actually being at Ultra, RESISTANCE remains one of the smartest plays of the week.

Solid Grooves

Friday, March 27 | 11 p.m. | Club Space

This is the kind of lineup that reads more like a mini-festival than a single party. ANOTR, Michael Bibi, PAWSA, Peggy Gou, Ben Sterling, Dennis Cruz, Chasewest and more all stacked onto the Space terrace is almost absurd on paper, and even stronger in practice.

If you are going to commit to one of the week’s marathon-style house sessions, this is the one that makes the most sense. It is crowded and absolutely loaded.