Rawayana announces Miami date for their ‘¿Donde es el after? World Tour’

Rawayana’s biggest tour yet is coming to Miami, and the city feels like the perfect place for it to end.

The Venezuelan band has announced the second leg of its “¿Dónde Es El After? World Tour”, adding North American and European dates to an already expansive global run, with the tour now set to finish Saturday, Dec. 5 at Kaseya Center.

Tickets to the general public are already on sale as the group prepares to bring its most ambitious live production yet to one of Miami’s biggest stages.

The tour closing date landing in Miami feels especially significant. Rawayana has long stood as one of Venezuela’s most important contemporary acts, blending Caribbean rhythms with funk, reggae, soul, house and rock into a sound that feels playful, sun-soaked and unmistakably their own.

Their new album, “¿Dónde Es El After?,” a 23-track “sensory journey,” has already become the biggest debut of the band’s career, generating more than 80 million streams worldwide.

The album also debuted at No. 2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart and No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debuts USA chart, while the single “Inglés en Miami” reached No. 8 on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut USA chart in its first week.

Miami has always made sense for Rawayana, but right now it feels even more fitting. The city’s Venezuelan influence runs deep across its neighborhoods, nightlife and cultural identity, and that energy feels especially charged after Venezuela captured its first-ever World Baseball Classic title in Miami.

In that context, a Rawayana tour closer in Miami does not just feel like another arena stop — it feels like a celebration with built-in momentum.

And because it is Miami, and because it is the final night of the tour, expectations should be high. Tour-closing shows already come with extra emotion, looseness and payoff.

In Miami, they also tend to come with the possibility of surprise guests, latin energy and the kind of crowd that turns a concert into a full event. For a band whose music already feels like the after, ending the run here practically guarantees a ball.