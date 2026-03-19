FKA Twigs’ ‘Body High’ turned Factory Town into a living work of art

When FKA Twigs walked onto the Park Stage at Factory Town on March 14, it didn’t really feel like a normal concert was starting. It felt like she was opening up an entire world.

The Miami debut of her Body High tour — and the first show of the whole run — played out less like a setlist and more like one long, shifting performance piece, where the music, movement and visuals were constantly feeding off each other.

Few artists operate with the same level of multidisciplinary control as Twigs. With her “Body High Tour,” that ethos reaches its best form yet — an immersive staging of the ideas introduced on her latest projects “EUSEXUA” and “EUSEXUA Afterglow,” albums that explore intimacy, transformation and the transcendence of the dancefloor.

From the moment the show began, Twigs commanded every dimension of the stage with precision. Lighting shifts mirrored sonic transitions as dancers formed and dissolved into sculptural shapes. The performance operated as a living composition, constantly morphing in tone and texture.

Even if you wouldn’t call yourself a hardcore FKA Twigs fan, the scale of what she was doing was impossible to miss. The way she and the dancers moved together created these moments that almost felt architectural, like their bodies were building and reshaping the emotional tone of the show in real time.

At times, the performance felt ritualistic, at others cinematic but italways intentional. This was performance art operating within the framework of a live music show, blurring the boundaries between disciplines in real time.

The thematic core of the “Body High Tour”draws directly from “EUSEXUA,” a concept twigs has described as a state of heightened focus and emotional clarity — “the moment before an orgasm,” as she articulated in interviews surrounding the album’s release. In a live context, that idea translated into a tension between stillness and release.

Factory Town proved a fitting setting for such an ambitious production. The venue’s industrial openness allowed twigs’ worldbuilding to expand outward rather than remain contained, reinforcing its growing reputation as a space capable of hosting globally significant experimental performances.

Because Miami got the opening night of a tour meant to capture so much of her full artistic identity, Factory Town ended up feeling like more than just another stop on the schedule. For that night, it became part of the story the show was telling.

Throughout the performance, Twigs also stayed aware of what was happening in the crowd, stopping multiple times to make sure people were okay and had water. Those moments shifted the energy in a meaningful way and reinforced how much care and community are built into the experience she’s creating.

If Miami was any sign of what the “Body High Tour” will become, the show probably won’t be remembered for one single standout moment as much as the feeling it created from start to finish. At a time when live performances are so often about size and spectacle, twigs showed how powerful it can be to make something feel intimate even on a big stage. And for one night in Miami, she pulled that off completely.