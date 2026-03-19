Chiara Pellacani makes history, defends NCAA national title second year in a row

History has a way of following Chiara Pellacani.

The two-time Olympian and 2025 NCAA 1-meter champion did it again, defending her national title in a performance that kept everyone at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the edge of their seats.

Every eye was fixed on Pellacani as the senior diver stepped to the edge of the 1-meter board for one of the final dives of her collegiate career.

One last moment to defend a national title — and leave her mark in Miami diving’s history.

Pellacani had been flawless all night.

Six dives, each scoring more than 52 points, a display of precision, control and nerves of steel. Her fifth dive — a reverse 1 ½ somersault with 1 ½ twists — had already stolen the show. But like most things, it all came down to this singular moment: the final rotation, the last splash.

When the scores flashed, the margin was impossibly tight: 345.70 to 345.45, Pellacani over Sophie Verzyl of South Carolina.

A quarter-point difference, a fraction, a heartbeat; the kind of finish that separates great athletes from the legends.

“It’s a little crazy, I also practice for this,” Pellacani said after her victory. “When I’m competing, I just try to enjoy it.”

“We compete against each other, but we’re all friends,” she continued. “It’s always so fun.”

Fun, yes — but every movement had been history in the making. And this win cements Pellacani’s legacy at Miami.

She’s the first diver since Brittany Viola (2008, 2011) to win multiple national titles, the first since Jenny Keim (1999, 2000) to claim back-to-back NCAA championships and the first to defend a title on the same board since Rio Ramirez, a three-time 1-meter champ who now coaches at UM.

“It’s my last year. It’s really important to me and the school,” she said. “[Miami] did a lot for me.”

She wasn’t the only star who shined in Atlanta. Margo O’Meara finished sixth with 311.80 total points, earning her third first-team All-American honor on the 1-meter, while Pellacani collected her second.

Among more than 50 competitors, they proved they belonged in the finals, both having dominated the preliminaries.

And the Hurricanes’ impact extended beyond the boards. Sophomore swimmer Ashlyn Massey clocked 52.07 in the 100-yard butterfly — her second straight NCAA Championships appearance — proving yet again that Miami’s depth of talent goes far beyond diving.

Thursday night wasn’t just a victory, it was a statement. Pellacani thrives under pressure, shines when history is watching and now leaves a legacy that will echo through Miami Hurricanes swimming and diving for years.

As the 2026 NCAA Championships continue Friday in Atlanta, one thing is clear: the Hurricanes are just getting started — and Pellacani’s name will be remembered long after the final splash.