Hurricanes lose 20-10 to Duke in seven innings, drop second straight ACC Series

Every weekend seems to go the same way for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team in 2026.

On Friday, AJ Ciscar has a solid start that gets spoiled. Saturday, Rob Evans throws a gem en route to a win. And on Sunday’s rubber match, pitching falls apart and the Canes drop the series.

That script was used this weekend in Durham, as the Hurricanes were run-ruled in seven innings on Sunday afternoon at Jack Coombs Field, losing to the Duke Blue Devils 20-10. It’s the first time since 2022 that UM surrendered 20 runs in a game.

Miami head coach J.D. Aretaga made some changes to the offense that worked, but the pitching has become the team’s Achilles’ heel. After winning 9-0 on Saturday to force a rubber match on Sunday, the Canes used eight pitchers in seven innings, allowing runs in at least six of those innings.

Six of the eight pitchers went two-thirds of an inning or less.

The Blue Devils struck first with a four-run first inning despite tallying just one hit. With the bases loaded due to errors and walks, catcher Matthew Strand unloaded on a 1-2 pitch to left field for a grand slam.

The Hurricanes cut the deficit in half in the second, as Fabio Peralta’s RBI single to right field brought home Derek Williams and a Vance Sheahan single scored Brylan West. Peralta, in his first game of the series, led the team with three hits and one RBI.

Up 4-2 after two innings, Duke extended its lead in the third as Strand hit another home run, a two-run shot to right field. The Duke catcher finished the afternoon going 2-for-3 with six RBIs.

The Hurricanes came storming back with a four-run inning in the fourth to put UM back within reach. With two-on, Daniel Cuvet roped a three-run home run to left field, his first since Feb. 25 against FAU.

Just like Friday, errors played dividends for Miami. A big mishap was in the bottom of the fourth when Peralta made a costly throwing error to allow Collin Anderson to score from first on a double from shortstop Jake Lambdin.

Down 8-6 going into the fifth, The Canes found their way back in front. Cuvet doubled to score second basemen Jake Ogden and catcher Alex Sosa followed that up with a 418-foot blast to the deepest part of the yard, giving Miami a 9-8 lead.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Junior Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet winds up to throw to first on Friday, February 13, 2026.

That lead would vanish quickly.

The Blue Devils (15-7, 3-3 ACC) scored nine runs on five hits in the bottom of the fifth inning with three different Hurricanes taking the mound to put away the Duke bats.

Down 18-10 in the bottom of the seventh, Duke first baseman Brooks Perez hit a two-run shot to walk it off as the mercy rule was in effect.

Any given day, 10 runs should win you the ball game but when your pitching is not on the same page with the bats and it is hard to win a game, especially for this iteration of the Miami Hurricanes.

With high aspirations to begin the season, frustration is looming from the program and its fans.

The Hurricanes (14-6, 2-4 ACC) can turn it around, but it will have to be sooner rather than later.

Miami will travel back home and head about 30 minutes down the road to face FIU on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.