Hurricanes finish indoor season at NCAA Championships

Wrapping up the indoor track season, The Miami Hurricanes competed Friday going into Saturday, at the NCAA Indoor Championships at Randal Tyson Track Center. Facing off against the nation’s top collegiate athletes in Fayetteville, Ark.

Miami opened competition Friday with several strong individual performances. ACC champion Tania Da Silva represented the Hurricanes in the women’s weight throw, placing 13th with a throw of 20.57 meters.

In the women’s 800m, Natalie Varela finished 14th overall, recording a time of 2:03.68 against a competitive national field.

Concluding the day, ACC 400m champion Ace Malone competed in the semifinal round of the 400m, running a time of 45.89 and placing 11th overall.

The Hurricanes returned to competition on Saturday to close out both the championship meet and their indoor season, as 10 proved to be the lucky number of the day.

Kennedy Sauder opened the day for the Hurricanes in the high jump, clearing 2.15m with a 10th place finish

Going off of the 10th place theme, the men’s 4x400m relay of Sean Watkins Jr., George Franks, Ace Malone and Dominique Hall concluded the meet with a time of 3:06.62.

With the indoor season complete, the next meet will be the opener for the outdoor season with the Hurricane Invitational at Cobb Stadium.