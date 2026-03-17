Hurricanes women’s tennis defeat rival Seminoles in dominant ACC Sweep

The Miami Hurricanes’ women’s tennis team excelled against their rival, Florida State, on Monday morning.

Although the match was postponed due to the unpredictable South Florida weather, the Canes remained red-hot. The team improved its record to an impressive 9-2, maintaining its undefeated status in ACC play after the sweep at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The match, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, was pushed to the next morning. However, this delay did little to affect Miami’s strong momentum.

The Hurricanes set the tone early on in two doubles wins, securing the opening point. Senior Raquel Gonzalez and Freshman Dominika Podhajecka were able to secure a win against the Florida State duo of Eva Shaw and Tina Li with a 6-4 win at the top court. Moments after, Sebastianna Scilipoti and Sofia Rocchetti battled back to defeat Laura Putz and Abby Kelliher by an identical 6-4 score.

Singles play saw Miami pull away with efficient blowout victories. Scilipoti provided a spark on court three, completely dismantling Florida State’s Laura Putz in a dominant 6-0, 6-2 performance.

Sophomore Aely Arai followed this performance on court four with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tina Li to put Miami on the brink of a clinch. Before the Seminoles had any hopes of a comeback, Podhajecka delivered a 6-2, 6-2 win over FSU’s Cade Cricchio to complete the Hurricane victory.

When play was halted, Miami held leads on two of the remaining three courts. No. 94 Gonzalez led No. 125 Eva Shaw at the top court, while Rocchetti was holding on to a lead of 6-4, 5-2 on court two.

Miami will look to extend its winning streak on Wednesday as they remain at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center to host Old Dominion.