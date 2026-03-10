Miami Men’s Tennis drops fourth in a row, losing 4-2 to No. 23 NC State

The University of Miami Men’s tennis team lost 4-2 against the No. 23 North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sunday afternoon at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

With the loss, the Hurricanes (7-7, 0-4 ACC) have lost four matches in a row, all against ACC opponents. The 0-4 start to conference play is the worst for the Canes since 2023.

The battle for the doubles point was hard-fought, lasting for nearly an hour in length. The Wolfpack (12-1, 4-0 ACC) would end up securing the point, starting off with their ranked duo, No. 85 Martin Borisiouk and Jules Leroux getting the better of Antonio Prat and Jakub Kroslak 6-3. NC State got the doubles clincher after a neck-and-neck match between Cody Benton and Ainius Sabaliauskas against Nacho Serra Sanchez and Mehdi Sadaoui, with Benton and Sabaliauskas winning in a close one, 7-6 (7-5).

When play was stopped, UM pair Jules Garot and Rafael Segado were in a tiebreak game with William Manning and Charlie Camus 6-6 (2-3).

Singles play was even more strenuous than doubles, with only one match finishing in two sets.

That match would be the opening singles win for NC State as Darius Pop defeated Garot 6-4, 6-2.

The Hurricanes and Wolfpack split the remainder of the finished matches.

In order of finish: Serra Sanchez defeated No. 97 Manning 7-6 (7-4), 5-2, as Manning retired during the second set, No. 13 Borisiouk won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on court one over No. 98 Prat, Segado bested Sabaliauskas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and Camus dealt Miami the final blow as he defeated Sadaoui 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, to give NC State the 4-2 victory.

When play was halted, Kroslak was tied in a grueling match, featuring two tiebreakers, with Leroux, 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (4-7), 3-3.

Next up, the Hurricanes will head up to Atlanta, Ga. to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 0-4 ACC) on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.