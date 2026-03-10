Miami women’s tennis gets off to best start in over a decade, defeats No.9 NC State

The Miami Hurricanes women’s tennis team (7-2, 4-0 ACC) clinched its fourth straight conference victory on the road in Raleigh Sunday evening, taking down the No.9 ranked NC State Wolfpack.

The 4-0 start to conference play marks the Hurricanes’ best start to a season since 2015.

It didn’t start perfect for the Canes as NC State kicked off the match taking the doubles point.

The Wolfpack would win all three doubles matches, with No. 2 Gabriella Broadfoot and Victoria Osuigwe leading the charge with a commanding 6-2 victory over Sofia Rocchetti and Sebastianna Scilipoti on court one.

The Canes would storm back to life in the singles however, kickstarted by Sofia Rochetti taking down No. 35 Broadfoot 6-2, 6-0 on court two, earning her first ranked win.

Her double’s partner from earlier in the day, Scilipoti, would also earn a ranked victory over No. 29 Lavinia Tanasie, putting Miami up 2-1.

UM kept pushing forward, with Dominika Podhajecka earning a third ranked victory for the Canes over No. 66 Anna Zyryanova 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a thriller.

Things would get cut short due the weather, and after a brief intermission, the matches were resumed on the indoor courts.

Fresh off the break, NC State found life with Aely Arai and Victoria Osuigwe both earning victories for the Wolfpack, bringing it all square at 3-3 with just one point left to decide it.

It all went down to the top court between No. 94 Raquel Gonzalez for the Hurricanes, and No. 41 Mia Slama for the Wolfpack, and after a grueling duel, Gonzalez would come out on top 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 for an improbable top-10 upset win for the Hurricanes.

The Canes will be back in action Wednesday afternoon at the Neill Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables as they take on Boston University.