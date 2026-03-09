Canes Golf places fourth at Gators Invitational

Miami’s golf team came in a strong fourth at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course, finishing with a combined 28-over par across three rounds.

Rebekah Gardner led the Canes, tying for ninth place at one over par. Ashleen Kaur gave the Hurricanes a second top-20 showing, tying for 19th at 6-over, while Stella Jelinek tied for 34th at 9-over. Cloe Amion Villarino tied for 48th at 15 over par, and Barbora Bujáková tied for 65th at 21-over par.

The Florida Gators finished first with Paula Francisco earning medalist honors at 10-under, setting a program record for 54-hole team score. The Gators finished under 20 as a team with Clemson and Oklahoma at third and second.

The Canes will tee off March 16-17 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The Tournament will be hosted by the College of Charleston.