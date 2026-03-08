Miami swimmer Ashlyn Massey earns return trip to NCAA Championships

For the second straight season, Miami swimmer Ashlyn Massey is heading back to college swimming’s biggest stage.

The sophomore officially qualified for the 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, continuing the strong momentum of her collegiate career.

Massey secured her spot in mid-February at the Miami First Chance Meet, where she swam a 1:55.40 in the 200-yard butterfly — a time that locked in her return to the national championship. The Montreal native has once again emerged as one of Miami’s most reliable point scorers this season.

Last year, Massey arrived at the NCAA Championships seeded 19th in the 200-yard butterfly and delivered a record-setting performance, touching the wall in 1:54.83 to set a new Miami school record. This year, she’ll return to the national stage competing in both the 200-yard butterfly and the 100-yard butterfly for the second consecutive postseason.

Massey won’t be the only Hurricane with NCAA aspirations this month. Miami’s divers will attempt to secure their own spots through the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, which is scheduled for March 8–11 at the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the campus of the University of Georgia. With two conference champions and several Olympians in its ranks, Miami’s divers are expected to perform well.

The 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will take place March 18–21 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, where Massey will once again look to make her mark among the nation’s top swimmers.