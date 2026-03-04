Students cycle in support of The Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Team Hurricanes hosted the annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, a campaign raising money for cancer research in South Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 19. This year was the sixth year UM hosted the DCC event — outdoor cycling classes at Lakeside Patio — and all of the money raised helps fund cancer research at UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The event was centered around the DCC, an organization that has raised more than $100 million for cancer research, making it the most successful fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC cycling challenge raised $1,905 through the entry fees of $15 for students, $25 for faculty and staff as well as donations, and extra raffle tickets for $5 each. Additionally nonriders who just want to support and be entered in the raffles would pay $10. Each cycling class lasted 15 minutes and was choreographed to music performed at previous Super Bowl halftime shows.

Every donation that was made included the 15-minute class, giveaways, two raffle tickets to win signed NFL and Hurricanes football jerseys and helmets from former players, and other prices, and a Playa Bowl.

Melina Kalamatianos, a sophomore at UM and a spin instructor at the Herbert Wellness Center, led the spin classes at the DCC fundraiser.

“Being part of the fundraiser was truly special for me. I loved being a part of the event and encouraging my corner of the spin community to contribute,” Kalamatianos said. “I also had a great time meeting new people who attended and raising awareness for the cause.”

Kalamatianos emphasized that she has a personal connection to the DCC that made the event all the more special to her.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor, and watching her navigate treatment with resilience and optimism changed the way I see strength,” Kalamatianos said. “I remember the uncertainty our family felt during that time, which is why funding research is meaningful to me.”

20 to 25 students participated in each cycling session and a total of 128 people registered for the event. Sierra Stiff, the vice president of the UM beach volleyball team, brought along six of her teammates.

“The speakers were loud and motivating! Beyoncé and Lady Gaga had us fired up,” Stiff said.

In addition to a good workout, participants left with incentives.

“The giveaways and Playa bowls both added to the experience. Everything about it was well put together and right at the center point of campus for students to participate in,” Stiff said. “Getting students to participate in events like this that pertains to a group is significant in my eyes.”

According to Kalamatianos, many of her peers feel a disconnect from how to help support cancer research, because they want to be involved in the organization, but don’t know how. She feels this fundraiser was the perfect opportunity to bring her community together and change this awareness into action. Stiff agreed that the event brought the campus closer together.

“This event matters to a college campus because it brings the student body together in a way to raise awareness for a population that needs it right here in our community,” Stiff said.

Kalamatianos says that she looks forward to leading more events like this in the future. The next one is scheduled for February 2027.

“I am trying to teach every year they have it because it is a great opportunity to support a great cause, spread awareness, and, of course, get a workout in,” Kalamatianos said.