Attendance follows the scoreboard at the University of Miami

With continued success across the University of Miami’s athletic programs, student attendance has been on the rise. But when teams fall into losing streaks, empty seats can quickly outnumber cheering fans.

UM is home to 18 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I sports and has grown to be known more than its dominant football eras of the late 1980s and early 2000s. This season, the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football team fought its way to the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time since 2003. Men’s basketball is also on a historic run, ranking third in the ACC after finishing last in the conference last season.

The student sections at Hard Rock Stadium and the Watsco Center have been packed with Hurricanes fans during winning stretches, but that energy is not always consistent when teams begin to lose.

“When our teams are good, you see that directly translate to attendance,” said Ava Shah, senior creative chair for Category 5. “When we lose, attendance definitely drops.”

Category 5 is a spirit programming board and link between the athletic department and students, whose aim is to preserve and implement sport and spirit-related traditions at UM.

Hard Rock Stadium can hold up to 80,000 fans, but crowd size fluctuates from game to game. According to UM box score stats, 66,591 fans attended the Hurricanes’ game against USF on Sep. 13, 2025. After losses to Louisville and Southern Methodist University, and following the homecoming matchup, the next regularly scheduled home game at Hard Rock against NC State drew 59,157 fans.

Basketball attendance has followed a similar pattern.

“The beginning of the [basketball] season attendance was definitely slower just because we had a completely new team and a new coach,” said Shah. “But as there’s been continued success and we’ve made history with our 21-5 record, the stands have packed.”

The Watsco Center, which seats 7,972 fans, sees attendance rise and fall based on the matchup, team success and overall interest in the game.

Men’s basketball drew 4,131 fans when they played Elon early in the season in November 2025. But, as the men’s team continued to win, the crowd grew. When Miami had an upset win against North Carolina on Feb. 10, 2026, the attendance for the game reached 7,355.

Women’s basketball experienced the same pattern of wavering support. In December of 2025, women’s basketball played Georgia State at home in front of 1,021 fans. As losses accumulated, their attendance continued to drop. By February, 833 fans attended their game against Stanford.

Still, athletics compete with the city of Miami itself. Beyond the Coral Gables campus, students have access to the city’s nightlife and cultural scene, often choosing between attending an evening game or going out.

“The University has a unique challenge,” said Gates Fox, a junior member of Category 5. “While we have amazing sports that are fun to attend, we also have so many cool opportunities in the city of Miami that students can also go [to].”

Logistical challenges also impact whether students attend sporting events. Since the Miami Orange Bowl closed in 2008, football games have been played at Hard Rock Stadium. Unlike other on-campus venues, the stadium is about 40 minutes from campus depending on traffic, and student tickets and transportation options are limited. The distance, time commitment and required planning can discourage students from attending, especially when the team is struggling and the incentive to make the trip feels lower.

“I think that when we lose in football, students are discouraged to go because it’s such a hassle to get to the stadium versus basketball or anything other sports that are on campus it’s easier to just pop over to a game,” said Shah.

To boost turnout during losing streaks, UM has introduced attendance incentives. The athletic department has offered giveaways such as Ultra Music Festival tickets and postgame food promotions with local businesses. Another recent motivator is CanesUnited, an app that allows students to earn points by attending sporting events for a chance to win $42,500 for their student organization.

“Students love free things,” said Shah. “I’ve noticed every time there are giveaways of some sort there will be an increase in attendance.”

Access to athletic events is rarely about cost for students. For sports like football, basketball and baseball, students can secure free tickets through the university’s official student ticket portal, typically by logging in with their CaneID and claiming the seats in advance. Other sports, such as volleyball and tennis, admission is generally open, allowing students to walk in without reserving a ticket.

Simply offering free admission does little to guarantee student turnout. What ultimately fills the stands is the excitement of the game, the stakes of the matchup and the team’s performance – factors that create energy and a sense of community that money can not buy.