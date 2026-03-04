Pentagon tuition assistance review names University of Miami

The University of Miami is among more than 30 private schools that may lose tuition aid for active-duty service members in graduate programs, according to CNN.

“Components of all of our departments — army, navy and air force — will evaluate all existing graduate programs for active-duty service members at all Ivy League universities and other civilian universities,” U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement on X.

If implemented, the policy could restrict tuition assistance at certain universities and shift military-funded graduate education away from private institutions. UM and the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne are the only two Florida schools listed in leaked emails from the Department of War as having “moderate or high risk” of being banned from tuition assistance.

“It saddens me to see that the U.S. government is considering cutting service member’s tuition aid for schools deemed ‘too woke,’” said Caroline Garfield, UM’s veteran students senator. “This is a move to further radical political opinions while depriving our service men and women access to higher education.”

Veterans using the GI Bill — which provides them and their families with help covering costs for school, training and other related expenses — would still receive benefits. ROTC programs would still remain active and military-affiliated students could continue to enroll and attend UM.

“This will affect active duty members that are relying on tuition assistance, but not the GI Bill funding because it comes from a different part of the Department of Defense,” said Gil Gonzalez Jacobo, a sophomore who served in the U.S. Navy from 2018-2025.

Defense officials say the review aims to evaluate cost efficiency, partnerships and strategic value in military education. The review is part of broader efforts to reassess how the military trains future leaders amid budget pressures and changing priorities.

Some critics warn that restricting universities may limit diversity and educational opportunities for officers.

The Trump administration has not made a final decision regarding the review, and the universities listed may ultimately remain eligible for tuition assistance. Any changes made by the Trump administration to tuition assistance would likely take effect in the 2026-27 academic year.

If enacted, the policy would affect a small number of military-funded graduate students nationwide.

“I sincerely hope our government does not pursue this agenda,” Garfield said.