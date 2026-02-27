‘Son of Hamas,’ New Provost Initiatives and Updates on Rashaun Jones Trial

This week on Catch Up Canes, we’re breaking down three major stories shaping conversations on campus and beyond.

First, Mosab Hassan Yousef, author of “Son of Hamas,” drew a sold-out crowd at a Student Support Initiative event. Yousef, the son of a Hamas co-founder who later became an informant for Israel’s Shin Bet, spoke about his personal journey, extremism, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His appearance sparked strong reactions, with supporters praising the event as a platform for dialogue and critics raising concerns about its political implications.

Next, newly appointed Academic Provost Thomas LeBlanc addressed the Student Senate, promising to revamp career services. LeBlanc emphasized expanding internship pipelines, strengthening employer partnerships, and better aligning academic programs with career outcomes — signaling a shift toward more career-focused institutional priorities.

And finally, in the ongoing trial of Rashaun Jones, the lead detective in the Pata case took the stand this week. Testimony centered on investigative procedures and key evidence tied to the case, marking another significant development as proceedings continue.

That’s all for this edition of Catch Up Canes. Stay tuned for more updates on the stories impacting the U.