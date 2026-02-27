Grove Festival Highlights, Voodoo Doughnuts Review and Miami Music Week Announcements

This week on Eye of the Hurricane, we’re breaking down the biggest Arts and Entertainment stories around Miami.

We start in Coconut Grove, where the 62nd annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival brought nearly 300 artists to South Florida for a weekend of live music, culinary vendors, and vibrant artwork, filling the streets with thousands of visitors.

Next, we head to Wynwood, where Portland-based Voodoo Doughnuts has officially opened its doors. With Miami-inspired flavors, its iconic Voodoo Doll doughnut, and a bright pink, photo-ready interior, our Arts & Entertainment Editor, Samantha Rodriguez, gives her verdict on whether it’s worth the 30-minute drive from campus.

Then, we look ahead to Miami Music Week as the Winter Music Conference announces its second wave of programming. With new artist speakers, major label executives, and a three-day pool party series, WMC continues to position Miami as a global hub for electronic music, industry networking, and cultural influence.

We close out with an Opinion shoutout highlighting coverage of the Winter Olympics and the overlooked dominance of Team USA’s women athletes.

All that and more — right here on Eye of the Hurricane.