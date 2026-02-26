Miami delivers statement 83-73 road victory over FSU

For the first time in three years, Miami men’s basketball triumphed over rival Florida State University (14-14, 7-8 ACC) with an 83-73 win, building on the Hurricanes’ storming run of form and taking their ACC record to 11-4.

The fixture opened in end-to-end fashion as both sides exchanged baskets until Miami (22-6, 11-4 ACC) reached an 8-6 lead by way of a Malik Reneau free throw. While a calm corner three from AJ Swinton put FSU back into the lead by the fifth minute, responsive threes from Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington put the Hurricanes back in front, maintaining their lead throughout the first half.

The Seminoles remained firmly in the tie, never falling more than seven points away from the Canes and consistently recuperating their deficit.

Still, as the first half neared its close, Washington stormed into a hot streak, knocking down seven of Miami’s next 10 points, topping this spell off with an off-the-dribble three from the top of the key in the half’s final seconds.

The Hurricanes ended the half with a 38-32 lead, scoring 14 out of 30 from the field (46.7%) and an even 50% (6-of-12), from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Noles only scored from the 3-point line on 4-of-15 attempts (26.7%), highlighting the disparity in shot-taking ability between Miami’s starting guards and FSU’s five.

As the second half went underway, the Canes and the Noles traded blows until Donaldson ripped a deep three on his fellow Tallahassee natives to push the Hurricanes’ lead up to 10 at 46-36.

The Seminoles responded compellingly through crawling back over the next six minutes to tie the game at 57 each. Yet, no matter how forceful the FSU comeback appeared to be, the Hurricanes’ ignition was hotter, as Donaldson continued his domineering display with three two-pointers and a transition three to push Miami into the largest lead of the game at 73-62.

Miami continued to absorb the Seminoles’ pressure, fending off numerous threes in the game’s closing minutes.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Senior Guard Tre Donaldson drives toward the paint against Virginia Tech on February 17, 2026.

The Hurricanes’ persistent drives into the paint, in combination with the Seminoles’ growing desperation to claw themselves to a late comeback, allowed Miami to draw numerous fouls as the game died out, slowing down the tempo and dampening any sense of a spark that the opposition could threaten with.

Free throws from Donaldson, Washington, Reneau, and Henderson closed out the game, resulting in its 83-73 finish.

Miami’s conviction from the field improved in the second half as the Canes notched 17 from 29 (58.6%). Despite a downturn in 3-point completion of 33.3%, they continued to dominate in the paint both offensively and defensively, outrebounding FSU 42-23 and beating them in the paint 42-30.

The industriousness in the paint that the Hurricanes have displayed throughout the season continued in this game and continues to be an immensely positive takeaway from the ACC campaign as March Madness approaches ever so near.

Meanwhile, Malik Reneau maintained his excellent form, leading the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Donaldson’s 15-point surge in the second half pushed the senior to 21 points, complementing his six assists and six rebounds.

Washington and Ernest Udeh Jr contributed equally off-the-ball with seven rebounds each, the former also scoring 11 points and the latter netting seven. Henderson earned 10 points and six rebounds and Dante Allen achieved eight points.

The impact from players across the board not only highlights the rise in quality of these players individually, but is also testament to the culture of work rate and intensity in the paint that Miami head coach Jai Lucas has helped instill in his brief time at the institution.

This win, in isolation, would already be a significant indicator of Miami’s development since last year’s 3-17 ACC record. But placed in the context of the program’s poor recent history against the Seminoles, this triumph stands even taller and will help push the Hurricanes to fight onwards as they return home to play Boston College at the Watsco Center on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m. EST.