Miami women’s golf places seventh at UNF Collegiate

At the Jacksonville Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, the Miami Hurricanes women’s golf team placed seventh out of 14th at the UNF Collegiate, shooting 59 over par.

Canes’ Stella Jelinek fired a final-round two-under par to lead Miami to the seventh-place finish, finishing three strokes behind sixth-place South Alabama.

Miami posted a three-round total of 59-over-par 923 in the 14 team event. Jelinek finished tied for 24th at 13-over 229, the Canes’ top individual result of the tournament.

Barbora Bujakova moved up four spots in the final round to tie for 32nd at 15-over 231, while Ashleen Kaur tied for 39th at 17-over 233. Cloe Amion Villarino tied for 50th at 21-over 237 and Rebekah Gardner tied for 58th at 24-over 240 to round out the Canes’ scoring five.

Ultimately, Oklahoma State won the team title at 24-over par, with Florida Gulf Coast finishing right below the Cowboys at 29-over.

Miami returns to competition March 6-8, teeing off at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Course in Gainesville, Florida.