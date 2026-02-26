Canes score seven in the ninth to stun FAU, 11-7

The Miami Hurricanes won their 10th straight game of the season in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night in Boca Raton. Down 7-4 with one out in the ninth, the Canes erupted with a seven-run ninth inning to take down the Florida Atlantic Owls 11-7.

Down three and facing its first loss of the season, Miami’s bats came alive. With a runner on first and one out, Daniel Cuvet homered to deep left center field, bringing the Canes to within one.

Three batters later, Brylan West came up with the bases loaded, looking to complete the comeback. West smoked a ball into the gap in left center field, scoring two and taking an 8-7 lead.

Then, Jake Ogden opened the floodgates.

Ogden laced a bases-clearing double in between the left and center fielders, the final blow to a seven-run ninth inning.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Bilka loaded the bases with two outs, but worked himself out of the jam to earn the win. Bilka was awarded the win after 2.0 innings pitched in relief.

The Canes seized control of the game early with RBI singles in the second and third innings from West, Alex Sosa, and Derek Williams.

The Owls struck back with three runs of their own over the course of the next two innings, tying the game at six entering the seventh inning.

Another Williams RBI single gave the Hurricanes the lead, but the Owls answered with two runs on an RBI single and an error to regain the lead.

With another RBI single and then a wild pitch, the Owls tacked on two more in the eighth, extending their lead to four.

The No. 17 Hurricanes are now primed to face rivals No. 10 Florida in their biggest test of the season yet. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game set to air on ACC Network and broadcast on WVUM 90.5 FM.