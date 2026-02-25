How to spend the season’s best (or worst) holiday

As the spring semester turns into a full sprint, February is already here. Some of us treat February as the short filler month right before spring break, and some of us have a big red heart around the 14th on our calendars.

This year, that extra special holiday falls on a Saturday, so at least you won’t have to run into bouquets or — even worse — extreme PDA on campus.

Whether you’re feeling single and want to plan a Galentines or are one of the lucky ones, this article is for you.

I’ve curated a list of the best, most romantic spots in Miami, with input from the locals, to take your date or your girls.

Restaurants

On the more chill side, Crazy About You is an American and Mediterranean restaurant on the waterfront in Brickell. Enjoy their applewood braised short rib or oxtail tacos with a sunset view. This place is cool and classy without breaking the bank.

Slightly more upscale but romantic and old-school luxury is Casa Tua. If you love a good Italian dish, you will love this place. It’s intimate, candlelit and the pasta is homemade.

Taking it up a notch is Miami classic Prime 112. If you are willing to spend the money, Prime 112 is a legendary spot located near South Beach with flawlessly cooked ribeye, prime rib and A5 wagyu.

Next up is KOKO Miami, which is perfect for the gals and an intimate date. This upscale, modern Mexican restaurant has great food, great energy and it feels like more than a dinner, it’s a night out.

Lastly, Catch Miami is trendy and perfect for seafood lovers. You can enjoy the famous wagyu gyoza while snapping cute pics on their rooftop with a view of the water. It’s on the pricier side, along with Prime 112 and KOKO, but the food and vibes are totally worth the hype.

Attractions

A classic dinner date is always a safe move on this holiday filled with love, but I’ve come up with some other fun date ideas for couples who want to have fun and try new things.

Starting off super strong is iFLY Miami Indoor Skydiving. If you and your partner are up for a thrill, iFLY gives you the sensation of skydiving without actually jumping out of a plane. The vertical wind tunnel will spark a lot of laughs and create the perfect photo opp giving “cool couple” vibes.

If you prefer to keep your feet on the ground you can trySuperblue, an immersive art exhibit in Wynwood with more than 50,000 square feet of interactive art exhibits. It even has heartbeat-activated light rooms so your date can see how fast your heartbeat is beating.

If you’re looking for something even more chill, try Color Me Mine. This paint-your-own pottery studio allows you to get creative and relax at the same time. You can pick your pottery pieces together and paint them for as long as the date lasts, and then the studio will glaze them for you. Hopefully you can pick them up together on the next date if it goes well.

Salsa Z is perfect for couples who want an intimate date, without just sitting over a meal. This Gen Z centered Salsa club hosts fun events where you can learn to salsa and meet new people. Their next event is Cima Fest on Valentines Day at Zey Zey Miami.

Last but definitely not least, Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden is an 83-acre tropical garden in Coral Gables with all kinds of cool plants, making it the perfect spot for a romantic walk or a picnic. They even have a butterfly garden and a seasonal flower showcase on V-Tines Day.

If this holiday is just for the girls or a possible new man, I hope you all find love in the magic city this Valentines day.

Xoxo V