Weekend Update: ACC swim honors, baseball victory, and basketball updates

Happy Monday, Canes! Here’s your weekend recap.

Women’s basketball earned its third straight win with a 69–60 victory over California, led by Ra Shaya Kyle’s double-double and Ahnay Adams’ all-around performance. The team wraps up its home schedule on Thursday against Pitt.

Men’s tennis stayed undefeated at home with a 4–0 sweep over Florida Gulf Coast, extending its home winning streak to 20 matches and improving to 7–2 overall.

At the ACC Swim and Dive Championships, Mohamed Farouk placed seventh in platform diving, while Chiara Pellacani was named the conference’s Most Valuable Women’s Diver. Multiple relay teams also posted strong finishes as competition continues on Wednesday.

Men’s basketball fell just short against No. 14 Virginia, 86–83, despite strong scoring performances from Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson. Miami sits third in the ACC at 21–6 and faces Florida State next.

In baseball, the Hurricanes defeated Lafayette 14–4 behind a 10-strikeout performance from Rob Evans in his first start of the season.

That’s your weekend in Miami athletics!