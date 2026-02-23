CramBetter Modernizes College Tutoring with Innovative 24/7 Study Platform

It’s a canon event for incoming freshmen to enter college a little overconfident after excelling at challenging AP courses in high school.

While it’s normal to take five to eight different classes at once in high school, in college, taking too many credits, loading up on difficult coursework, and trying to stay on top of a demanding schedule quickly shatters that confidence and can leave freshmen and sophomore students spiraling, in need of a lifeline.

That all-too-common experience is exactly what led Steven Keys and Marty Parks to create CramBetter, a new kind of tutoring service to meet students where they are and lead them to academic success.

“CramBetter gives college students a game plan for each class that helps them stay on top of what’s happening in lecture and prepares them for exams,” said Keys. “And it’s available 24/7, so no matter when you need help, you can get it.”

Whether you need to recap what went on in class or you’re in the middle of an all-nighter, CramBetter provides students with a study guide for each topic in their course, paired with concise videos that simplify chemistry, physics, and math courses from College Algebra and Precalculus all the way to Calculus 3.

“Our goal is to save students time,” said Keys. “CramBetter covers about a week’s worth of lectures in around an hour by focusing only on the most relevant material likely to show up on tests.”

In addition to its weekly study guides and video lessons, CramBetter’s practice exam questions help students test their understanding of the most common problems. If students get any of these questions wrong, they can watch detailed solution videos that explain how to solve each practice exam question, step-by-step.

CramBetter’s iconic Study Guides pair with its short videos to create a streamlined, self-paced college tutoring experience the\at’s available anywhere, any time.

While many schools offer their own forms of academic support, most students find they need more help than those resources provide. Typically, on-campus tutoring is provided by fellow students who previously performed well in a class, which might be helpful to clear up a homework question here or there, but it isn’t the same as seeing a professional educator on a regular basis.

“Every tutor at CramBetter holds a master’s degree or higher and has at least eight years of professional teaching experience,” said Keys. “Studying with your friends and classmates is good, but when you come to CramBetter, you’re getting help from a true expert.”

Since its launch in 2023, CramBetter has grown across universities primarily in the southeastern US, helping thousands of students across more than 100 campuses better understand their classes and get better grades in the process — all while skipping out on that stressful first-year experience of absolute overwhelm.

Want to learn more? Visit CramBetter.com to see how it works and explore their courses offered at your college or university.