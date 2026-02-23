Patricia Sánchez Abril appointed new Dean of School of Law

The University of Miami has announced that Patricia Sánchez Abril, J.D., has been appointed as the new dean for the School of Law.

Abril has served the University of Miami for over 21 years. Throughout her time she served as a professor, vice dean of Graduate Business Education, associate and interim dean of the University of Miami’s Graduate School, and interim dean of the School of Law.

She has served as Interim Dean of the School of Law since April of 2024, and is officially dean effective as of Feb. 18, 2026.

According to the email announcement from UM President, Joseph Echevarria, as interim dean Abril advanced academic priorities and promoted student success. She did this by working closely with faculty, staff, students and alumni creating a collaborative community.

Echeveria also notes that as dean, Abril will lead the School of Law’s academic mission and external engagement and focus on faculty excellence, learning objectives, and enhancing the school’s national profile.

Abril did not respond to a request for comment.