Frost Jazz Grammy nomination caps a big week at the University of Miami

This week at UM: The Frost Jazz Orchestra earns its first-ever Grammy nomination, Divine Nine members celebrate Black History Month with a halftime performance at a Miami Heat game, and the fashion rental app Tonight’s Dress gains popularity among students. We also cover what UM students should know before studying abroad — from culture shock to personal growth — and spotlight three compelling editorials on LGBTQ+ life in Miami, newsroom layoffs at The Washington Post and student government campaign promises.