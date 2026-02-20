Diving wins gold in the ACC Championships and Tre Donaldson shines in MBB win

By
Emil Salgado Vazquez
-

Miami athletics delivered a packed week of highs and hard lessons. Margo O’Meara captured ACC gold on the 1-meter springboard, leading a strong showing for Hurricanes diving. On the hardwood, Tre Donaldson poured in 32 points — including Miami’s final 15 — to lift the Canes to a thrilling 67–66 win over Virginia Tech. Women’s basketball, meanwhile, continues to search for answers amid a four-game skid. And on the diamond, baseball secured a steady 6–2 midweek victory over Indiana State to keep momentum rolling. From championship dives to clutch heroics, it was a statement week across Miami sports.

Previous articleFrost Jazz Grammy nomination caps a big week at the University of Miami
Emil Salgado Vazquez
Emil Salgado Vazquez
Emil is a sophomore from Pembroke Pines, FL majoring in print journalism and political science. He joined The Miami Hurricane his freshman year writing for the arts and entertainment section and as a member of the revived podcast team attempting to bring back TMH's podcast, Catch Up Canes. He was named Podcast Editor and created an additional podcast, Eye of the Hurricane. He is a passionate journalist and hopes to build a strong podcast team for The Miami Hurricane in order to amplify its ability to report news. Outside of the newspaper, Emil enjoys music, video games, and basketball.