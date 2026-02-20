Diving wins gold in the ACC Championships and Tre Donaldson shines in MBB win

Miami athletics delivered a packed week of highs and hard lessons. Margo O’Meara captured ACC gold on the 1-meter springboard, leading a strong showing for Hurricanes diving. On the hardwood, Tre Donaldson poured in 32 points — including Miami’s final 15 — to lift the Canes to a thrilling 67–66 win over Virginia Tech. Women’s basketball, meanwhile, continues to search for answers amid a four-game skid. And on the diamond, baseball secured a steady 6–2 midweek victory over Indiana State to keep momentum rolling. From championship dives to clutch heroics, it was a statement week across Miami sports.