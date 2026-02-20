Diving wins gold in the ACC Championships and Tre Donaldson shines in MBB win

Emil is a sophomore from Pembroke Pines, FL majoring in print journalism and political science. He joined The Miami Hurricane his freshman year writing for the arts and entertainment section and as a member of the revived podcast team attempting to bring back TMH's podcast, Catch Up Canes. He was named Podcast Editor and created an additional podcast, Eye of the Hurricane. He is a passionate journalist and hopes to build a strong podcast team for The Miami Hurricane in order to amplify its ability to report news. Outside of the newspaper, Emil enjoys music, video games, and basketball.